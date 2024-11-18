Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Labour faces a wipeout of rural MPs, Sir Keir Starmer has been warned, as tens of thousands of farmers prepare march on London in protest over the government’s Budget changes to inheritance tax.

The party’s landslide election victory saw Labour MPs elected across 114 rural constituencies.

But Labour peer Baroness Ann Mallalieu has told The Independent that chancellor Rachel Reeves’ measure to abolish inheritance tax exemptions for some farms has caused uproar with her party facing angry claims of betrayal among farmers and rural campaigners.

Farmers arriving to join the first major protest against the new Labour government say the 20 per cent levy on farming assets worth more than £1 million will rip the heart from countryside communities.

open image in gallery Labour Baroness Ann Mallalieu, who is also president of the Countryside Alliance, has voiced caution over the impact of the Budget measure on Labour retaining rural MP seats ( UK parliament )

And they strongly dispute Treasury figures that suggest just 28 per cent of farms will be impacted.

Some of the farming community’s anger has been vented at newly-elected Labour MPs - with none so far speaking out in support of farmers’ call to reverse the inheritance tax measure.

Latest public opinion polls demonstrate support for farmers.

A survey by More in Common showed 57 per cent of people supporting exempting farmers from inheritance tax, including 45 per cent of Labour voters, while 44 per cent said the Budget had a negative impact on farmers.

Baroness Mallalieu, who is also president of the Countryside Alliance, told The Independent: “Under Tony Blair there were 100 rural Labour MPs. Tony Blair mounted, and very much regrets it now as he says, what was seen as an attack on the countryside and it dropped to 17.

“It took 14 years of Conservative governance before it was restored to 100, now such a pity to throw that away which it seems to me they are bent on doing.”

Baroness Mallalieu said she had sympathy with the newly-elected MPs, some of whom she said were inexperienced and owed the party to remain loyal despite the outburst from constituents.

“I feel very, very sorry for them,” she said. “They work very hard and they’ve had enormous goodwill in the constituencies..... I hope people won’t take their anger out on those representatives but they do need to know what it’s going to do to people, many of whom supported them.

“I’ve had so many people from the local village shop, to the railway station saying ‘I wish I hadn’t voted Labour - I’ve made a mistake’.”

open image in gallery Tony Blair faced the anger of farmers in St Austell in Cornwall in 2000. Many accused the former prime minister of waging a war on the countryside with measures such as banning foxhunting in 2004 ( PA )

Asked if the measure, unchanged, could lead to rural MPs losing their seats, Baroness Mallalieu said: “They [voters] won’t forget. What I remember John Major at Tony Blair’s time said that he would sour a whole generation.

“Good will, once you’ve lost it, is very hard to recover. I’m afraid that’s what happened [under Tony Blair]. I’m just afraid that if something doesn’t happen fairly quickly, people will remain angry, and also deeply worried and frightened.”

Baroness Mallalieu said the Treasury had not properly consulted on the measure, or looked at the figures correctly. Last week, unlike the Treasury’s estimate, Defra figures were interpreted by farmers’ groups to show up to 66 per cent of farms could be impacted.

On Sunday night, as he made his way to the G20 summit in Brazil, Sir Keir Starmer, who avoided facing protesters at the Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno on Saturday, doubled down on his claim that the “vast majority of farms and farms will be unaffected.

Around 12,500 people are registered to attend tomorrow’s protest, starting in Richmond Terrace from 11am - but it is believed more than double that figure could arrive with members of the public joining the action.

Led by a group of children on toy tractors to signify the inheritance tax’s implication on the next generation, the protest will feature a list of speakers before a march to Parliament Square.

Earlier in the day, the NFU will hold a mass lobby event from 9am with more than 1,000 members entering Church House to put the issue directly to MPs.

open image in gallery Herefordshire farmer Martin Williams says Labour MPs have acted morally wrong over their decision not to back farmers in their protest demand ( Martin Williams )

The wider protest was organised by a group of farmers, including Herefordshire cereal farmer Martin Williams, who accused Labour MPs in rural constituencies of letting down voters.

“We have had a lot of placating words around the measures that they say will make a difference to us [from Labour MPs], but none of them are breaking the party line,” he said.

“It seems that they have got such slim majorities in the rural consitutiences, I feel that they know they are probably not going to get in next time after this debacle already.”

Among those joining the protest on Tuesday will be Cornish dairy farmer Bridget Whell, who will be impacted along with her sisters in inheriting their parents’ 500-acre arable farm.

“Family farms will need to sell off land to pay for the tax, or some won’t continue the business,” she said.

“They [Labour government] don’t understand how a farm is the basis of a local economy. For every dairy farm you can have around 25 businesses running off it - and this measure will hurt us all. It’s so frustrating. We just want to be heard, to be listened to and hopefully some changes can be made.”

The Independent contacted 48 Labour MPs representing communities classed as purely rural by the Countryside Alliance, but none returned with a statement in support of the farmers’ demand to reverse the measure.

Monmouthshire MP Catherine Fookes said the interitance tax decision was necessary to address a £22 billion blackhole left by the Tory government, but said she was aware of farmers’ concerns and will be meeting a dozen constituents on the day of the protest.

“I will support them in any way I can through the transition,” she said.

Forest of Dean MP Matt Bishop, who won his seat with a majority of fewer than 300 votes, said: “We have had to make difficult decisions to navigate the significant financial pressures inherited from the previous government, but I want to reassure my constituents that my focus on farming and rural issues remains unwavering.”

Suffolk Coastal MP Jenny Riddell-Carpenter, who won her seat with a majority of just over 1,000 votes, said: “I will continue to be engaging with them [local farmers] over the weeks and months ahead – supporting them and advocating for farming and rural communities,” she said.

John Whitby, MP for Derbyshire Dales, who won his seat with a majority of 350 votes, said he was listening to farmers’ concerns. “I have visited farms in my constituency, met with the President of the NFU, and will be welcoming even more farmers to Parliament tomorrow,” he said.

Tory MP for Bridgwater Ashley Fox, who is joining the protest, said: “I would hope that all members of parliament would listen to their constituents and the message I have had from farmers is that this is a very damaging tax rise, so I would ask my Labour colleagues to reconsider their position.

“I think this Labour family farm tax will cause real hardship and will damage Britain’s food security.”

A government spokesperson said: “The government’s commitment to our farmers remains steadfast. It’s why we have committed £5 billion to the farming budget over two years – more money than ever for sustainable food production.

“We understand concerns about changes to Agricultural Property Relief but the majority of those claiming relief will not be affected by these changes. Around 500 claims each year will be impacted and farm-owning couples can pass on up to £3m without paying any inheritance tax.

“This is a fair and balanced approach that protects the family farm while also fixing the public services that we all rely on.”