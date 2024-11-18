Starmer doubles down on ‘tractor tax’ claim ahead of huge protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has doubled down on his claim that the “vast majority of farms and farmers” will be unaffected by changes to inheritance tax announced in the Budget ahead of a major demonstration over the tax hike on Tuesday.

The row has rumbled on since the Budget, when it was announced that farmers will have to pay 20 per cent of tax on inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1m from April 2026.

Critics warn that the new tax grab will destroy family farms, which make up around two-thirds of Britain’s agricultural base.

The PM has attempted to persuade farmers that the sector is a priority for the government, telling reporters on Sunday that the money the Treasury has put into farming is “not to be overlooked”.

His latest comments came as farmers gear up to stage a major protest in London on Tuesday. Separately, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) will hold a mass lobby of MPs in an attempt to persuade the government to rethink its plans.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Speaking to reporters on the way to the G20 summit in Brazil, the prime minister said “it is very important that we support farmers” but insisted he is “confident” most will not be affected by the changes.

Asked whether he accepted that farmers feel betrayed, Sir Keir said: “I think it is very important that we support farmers. That’s why we’ve put £5bn in the Budget for the next two years into farming.

“That is not to be overlooked”, he said, and also pointed to other cash that has been set aside in relation to flooding and disease outbreaks.

He added: “Obviously, there’s an issue around inheritance tax and I do understand the concern.

“But for a typical case, which is parents with a farm they want to pass on to one of their children, by the time you’ve taken into account not only the exemption for the farm property itself, but also the exemption for spouse to spouse, then parent to child, it’s £3m before any inheritance tax will be payable.

“That’s why I am absolutely confident the vast majority of farms and farmers will not be affected by this.”

The organisers of the protest have had to relocate the event in Westminster because Trafalgar Square is not big enough to contain the number of people who plan to attend, The Independent revealed last week.

The protest, due to take place on 19 November, is now expected to easily exceed the original 5,000 to 10,000 estimated by the Farming Forum which is organising it.

Those taking part have been asked to start gathering in Richmond Terrace, by Victoria Embankment Gardens, from 11am.

The march will be led by farmers’ children on toy tractors “signifying the impact of the devastating Budget on the future of farming and the countryside”, say organisers.

It is expected that protesters will be joined by celebrities including Jeremy Clarkson and politicians with speeches outside Downing Street. They will also be addressed by NFU president Tom Bradshaw, who has been extremely critical of the government’s announcement.

The row over the tax was enflamed by leading Labour figure John McTernan, who last week suggested that the country does not need family farms.

Sir Keir was forced to distance himself from the remarks after Mr McTernan said family farming is “an industry we can do without”.

Treasury data shows that around three-quarters of farmers will pay nothing in inheritance tax as a result of the controversial changes.

But farmers have challenged the figures, pointing instead to data from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, which suggests 66 per cent of farm businesses are worth more than the £1m threshold at which inheritance tax will now need to be paid.

Baroness Mallalieu, a Labour peer and the president of the Countryside Alliance, has said the changes “smell of incompetence”.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour: “There was no impact assessment done. The figures differ between the Treasury and Defra, and certainly differ from those of the NFU.

“But I hope what they will do is look at it very carefully, and just see what the unintended consequences were.”