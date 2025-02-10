Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Large convoys of tractors and tanks filled the streets of Westminster in the latest protest against new inheritance tax rules for farmers.

Monday’s rally, organised by Save British Farming, comes as MPs debate an e-petition with more than 148,000 signatures calling to keep the current inheritance tax exemptions for working farms.

Politicians including former home secretary James Cleverly and Reform MP Richard Tice were among those present while Nigel Farage attended an earlier event and called for an end to “death taxes”.

Appearing at a Farmers To Action campaign event in north London before the main event, the Reform UK leader called for the measure to be scrapped completely, and for farmers to continue campaigning.

open image in gallery A placard with the sign ‘No Farms No Food No Future’ ( Getty Images )

He said: “The message I’ve been putting to them, I think they’re listening too, which is 100 Labour MPs now represent rural seats – if they see local communities getting behind these families, they’re going to start getting scared, and they’re going to start putting pressure on No 10 and let’s face it, they’re in pretty big trouble already.

“So I think if this campaign is persistent and peaceful, they can get change.”

Labour has insisted it will not make a U-turn on its plans to introduce a 20 per cent inheritance tax rate on farms worth more than £1 million.

The changes announced in the Budget are due to come into force in April 2026 and scrap an exemption which meant no inheritance tax was paid to pass down family farms.

Event organiser Liz Webster, the founder of Save British Farming, told The Independent that Mr Farage’s support for Donald Trump and an American trade deal undermined British farmers.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage has called for an end to the “death tax” ( Getty Images )

Ms Webster said: "Nigel likes to be seen as part of the farming community, but you can't have your cake and eat it. Nigel is in awe of Donald Trump, he is the first person to want an American trade deal, if you have the American trade deal that destroys British farming, so you can't have both.”

In central London, popular songs such as Darude’s club classic Sandstorm and Barbie Girl blasted from speakers attached to tractors, which were decked in Union Jack flags and angry placards.

Many had woken up at the crack of dawn to get their tractors to central London on time for another protest, the third in four months.

Nick Mead drove his Abbot tank for seven hours to get to central London and support the farmers.

Speaking from his Ulez-exempt vehicle, he told Sir Keir: “Run your country like a successful business. Don’t just tax everything that is successful. You will drive it out of existence.”

He added: “The movement is getting stronger. I heard there were 2,000 tractors coming down. They are stifling business and taking money out of the country there is no investment.”

open image in gallery Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice at the protest ( AFP via Getty Images )

Another demonstrator, dressed in a fur hat and leather jacket, claimed the Labour government had introduced policies which lack investment and create poverty.

He said: “If the farmers continue, they’ll win. They need the resolve to continue in the same manner, and they will win.”

Alan Hughes, a farmer in the Hereford-Shropshire border region, said he had to run farm diversifications “just to stay afloat and pay the bills”.

Addressing the crowd at the Farmers To Action campaign event at Belmont Farm, Mr Hughes, 36, added: “My fear, like many here, is that I will be the last generation to farm our land.

open image in gallery Even a tank was spotted taking part in the protest ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Labour does not want farmers. They want large corporations to produce food, because they know those that control the food we eat, control the nation.”

As protesters marched in London, Ms Webster warned the change in inheritance tax could cause a “humanitarian crisis” and could lead to the risk of farmer suicides. The community already has the highest suicide rate of any sector.

Ms Webster: “We are really scared that we are going to see a humanitarian crisis... elderly farmers now know if they die before April next year there will not be a bill for their farm which is unaffordable, the farm would have to be sold or part of it.

“Many of them will think, ‘I don’t want to leave my family burdened with an unaffordable debt, they [my family] will lose their home, their livelihood.’”

open image in gallery Union Jacks and placards were used to decorate hundreds of tractors ( AFP via Getty Images )

Research from the Farm Safety Foundation previously found up to 94 per cent of UK farmers under the age of 40 say mental health is one of the greatest hidden issues they grapple with on a day-to-day basis.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) – which has organised previous protests on the issue – said it supported any of its members taking part on Monday.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw said: “The strength of feeling around the proposed family farm tax is still incredibly high.

“We support any members who want to take part in other respectful and lawful demonstrations which work towards our aim to stop the family farm tax.”

A government spokesperson previously said: “Ministers made clear that the vast majority of those claiming relief will not be affected by these changes. They will be able to pass the family farm down to their children just as previous generations have always done.

“This is a fair and balanced approach that protects the family farm while also fixing the public services that we all rely on. We remain committed to working with the NFU and listening to farmers.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.