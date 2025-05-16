Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two firefighters and member of public dead after large fire at ex-RAF base

Oxfordshire County Council said two firefighters died following the blaze at Bicester Motion on Thursday

Alexander Butler
Friday 16 May 2025 05:06 EDT
The firefighters died following the blaze in Oxfordshire on Thursday
The firefighters died following the blaze in Oxfordshire on Thursday

Three people including two firefighters have died after a huge fire ripped through a former RAF base in Oxfordshire.

Oxfordshire County Council said two firefighters died while tackling the inferno at Bicester Motion on Thursday, with two more rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

A member of the public also died, the council added. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing in the sky for miles following the fire at the site which had been converted for use by businesses.

Ten fire and rescue crews were called to tackle the fire, which prompted a major response and warnings for local residents to stay indoors.

Chief Fire Officer Rob MacDougall said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we today report the loss of two of our firefighters.

Three people including two firefighters have died after a huge fire ripped through the former RAF base in Oxfordshire
Three people including two firefighters have died after a huge fire ripped through the former RAF base in Oxfordshire

“Families have been informed and are being supported. Our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times and we ask for privacy to be respected.

“We cannot release any details at present but will provide further information as soon as we can.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

