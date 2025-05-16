Bicester fire latest: Fire chief praises ‘unwavering bravery’ of firefighters after two killed in blaze at ex-RAF base
A member of the public and two firefighters died while tackling the inferno at Bicester Motion on Thursday
An emotional fire chief has hailed the “unwavering bravery” of his firefighters after two died in a huge fire at a former RAF base in Oxfordshire.
Firefighters rushed to tackle the inferno at Bicester Motion on Thursday at 6.39pm, where towering flames and thick black smoke was reported by terrified residents.
A member of the public also died, and two more firefighters were taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to Oxfordshire County Council. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
An emotional Rob MacDougall, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service's Chief Fire Officer, told reporters at the scene: “Our thoughts are with the familes, friends and colleagues affected during this time.
“I'm immensely proud and grateful for the exemplary multi-agency response and the unwavering bravery demonstrated by all his service personnel.”
The 444-acre former Second World War RAF Bomber Training Station site was bought and redeveloped by Bicester Motion in 2013.
Since then, it has been used by over 50 businesses involved in the aviation and automotive industries. The company said a “close friend” of the site died in the fire.
Public lay flowers at the scene
Members of the public have started to lay flowers and tributes at the scene of the fire in Bicester in which three people, including two firefighters, were killed.
Three bouquets have been laid under the Bicester Motion sign outside the former RAF base where there is still a heavy police presence.
A handwritten note read: “Thank you for your service. Our hearts are with the services and families.”
The note featured hand drawn pictures of an ambulance, police officer, doctor, and firefighter.
The flowers also include a handpicked bunch of daisies.
Watch | Oxfordshire fire chief tears up in tribute to colleagues who died after Bicester blaze: 'Unwavering bravery'
Oxfordshire fire chief tears up in tribute to colleagues who died in Bicester
Local resident says she heard 'various explosions'
Stay-at-home mum Julie Stocker said she saw the flames from her bedroom window, and heard “various explosions”.
The 46-year-old, who lives across the road from Bicester Motion, said: “We could hear the crackle of the fire and then obviously the various explosions and stuff.
“(The smoke) was going very high. It was a mixture of white smoke and then really thick black smoke.”
She said the site where the fire took place is usually “very busy” and has seen workers being turned away by police this morning.
‘Thank god he’s safe’: family of firefighter relieved after fire
Bicester resident Aisha Lang said her cousin, a firefighter, was at the scene on Thursday night but is safe.
Ms Lang, 45, said: “I know my cousin was there because he is a firefighter.
“He was up there and I know that he’s safe, but that’s all I know really.
“I haven’t heard anything from him because I was in London last night and working today.
“But thank god he’s safe though, he made it out all right.”
Recap: Huge blaze at former RAF base kills three
A huge blaze at a former RAF bomber base used by at least 50 businesses killed two firefighters and one member of the public.
Ten fire engines rushed to Bicester Motion, Oxfordshire, at 6.39pm on Thursday after residents heard “explosions” and saw thick black smoke billowing from the site.
On Friday, aerial photos showed a hangar as a burnt out shell, as a smaller workforce remained in the area to investigate the cause of the blaze.
Kemi Badenoch speaks after 'horrifying' blaze
Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservative Party, has paid tribute to the people who have died in a large fire at a former RAF base in Bicester.
Speaking to reporters at the Welsh Conservative conference in Llangollen, she said: “I think it’s an absolutely horrifying incident
“My heart goes out to the families of those people who have lost their lives and those who are still on the front line, because I understand the fire is still going, and I hope that we can get to the bottom of exactly what’s caused this and make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”
Oxfordshire fire chief tears up as he gives update
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer Rob MacDougall gave an emotional tribute to his colleagues as he gave an update on the blaze.
As his voice broke, Mr MacDougall said: “I am immensely proud and grateful for the unwavering bravery by all emergency service personnel.”
Two firefighters and a member of the public died in the huge inferno that ripped through Bicester Motion on Thursday evening.
Electrician ‘couldn’t breathe’ as he saw ‘brave’ fire brigade pouring into site
An electrician who was one of the first people at the site of the fire described how fire brigades “poured in” to the site amid thick smoke.
Fatih Ozzoksel, known as Ozzy, said he saw “massive plumes of smoke” from his garden on Thursday night.
The 54-year-old went straight to the site where he saw dozens of emergency service vehicles arrive as fire fighters “came pouring in”.
“The smoke was unreal, I couldn’t breathe,” he told The Independent. “There were explosions that just wouldn’t stop for at least an hour and a half. One sounded like thunder, I think it was a roof collapsing.”
The owner of Ozzy Engineers, who sometimes visits the pub on the site, said he “had never seen anything like this” in his life, but did not realise how serious the incident was until this morning.
“I feel so sorry for the people who lost their lives. Their bravery was unreal they were literally pouring in,” he said.
“The health and safety in this country is so strict its hard to know how something like this could happen. It really surprised me.”
London firefighter killed in blaze, says LFB
One of those killed in Bicester was a London firefighter on “retained duty” with the Oxfordshire fire service, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.
LFB commissioner Andy Roe said: “Following the terrible news from Oxfordshire that two firefighters have died in the line of duty, alongside a member of the public, it is with great sadness that I can confirm that one of those who lost their lives is a London leading firefighter/sub officer, who was on retained duty with Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.
“We are devastated by the loss of our colleague, and our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those impacted by this incident.
“We are working closely with our counterparts in Oxfordshire, providing support to the family and our crews affected by this tragic loss.
“Our sincere condolences go out to Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service who also sadly lost a firefighter at this incident, with a further two colleagues in hospital.”
