EuroMillions winning numbers for record-breaking prize revealed
If won, the massive £210 million jackpot would be the largest prize in UK history
The winning numbers for tonight’s £210 million EuroMillions jackpot have been revealed.
The National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are 24, 31, 34, 41 and 43. The lucky numbers are 06 and 08 .
A single EuroMillions player could become the UK’s record-making National Lottery winner if the prize is claimed.
The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it has reached 250 million Euros – an estimated £210 million.
If there are no winners on Tuesday, it will now stay at 250 million Euros for a further four draws until it must be won in the fifth draw.
In the “Must Be Won” draw, if no ticket matches all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars, the jackpot prize will roll down into the prize tier where there is at least one winner – likely to be five main numbers and one Lucky Star.
A single UK winner would instantly become the nation’s largest-ever National Lottery winner.
They would knock into second place the anonymous winner of a £195 million prize in 2022.
It follows an Irish family syndicate claiming a EuroMillions jackpot worth 250 million euros (£216 million) on June 17.
The jackpot had reached the maximum amount on 6 June after rolling over several times.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, said: “Tuesday’s jackpot has the ability to transform not just the winner’s life, but the life of the friends and family around them.
“So, make sure you get a ticket to be in with a chance of banking Britain’s biggest ever win.”
Here are the 10 biggest UK lottery wins to date – all from EuroMillions draws:
Anonymous, £213,000,000, 18 June 2025
Anonymous, £195,707,000, 19 July 2022
Joe and Jess Thwaite, £184,262,899.10, 10 May 2022
Anonymous, £177,033,699.20, 26 November 2024
Anonymous, £171,815,297.80, 23 September 2022
Anonymous, £170,221,000, 8 October 2019
Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000, 12 July 2011
Adrian and Gillian Bayford, £148,656,000, 10 August 2012
Anonymous, £123,458,008, 11 June 2019
Anonymous, £122,550,350, April 2021
