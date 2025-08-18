Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Record £210 million National Lottery jackpot could be won tomorrow

The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it has reached 250 million Euros – an estimated £210 million

Josie Clarke
Monday 18 August 2025 11:14 EDT
Teenager wins Euromillions Raffle

A single EuroMillions player could win a record-making £210 million jackpot on Tuesday.

Should a single player secure the prize on Tuesday, it will be the most someone has ever won on the UK National Lottery.

The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it has reached 250 million Euros – an estimated £210 million.

If there are no winners on Tuesday, it will now stay at 250 million Euros for a further four draws until it must be won in the fifth draw.

In the “Must Be Won” draw, if no ticket matches all five main numbers and two Lucky Stars, the jackpot prize will roll down into the prize tier where there is at least one winner – likely to be five main numbers and one Lucky Star.

Players should get their EuroMillions tickets before 7.30pm on Tuesday to enter
(PA Media)

A single UK winner would instantly become the nation’s largest-ever National Lottery winner.

They would knock into second place the anonymous winner of a £195 million prize in 2022.

It follows an Irish family syndicate claiming a EuroMillions jackpot worth 250 million euros (£216 million) on June 17.

The jackpot had reached the maximum amount on June 6 after rolling over several times.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, said: “Tuesday’s jackpot has the ability to transform not just the winner’s life, but the life of the friends and family around them.

“So, make sure you get a ticket to be in with a chance of banking Britain’s biggest ever win.”

Players should get their EuroMillions tickets – either in store or online – before 7.30pm on Tuesday.

