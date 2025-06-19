EuroMillions winner comes forward to claim £208m jackpot
The National Lottery asked for the lucky winner to come forward
A record-breaking EuroMillions jackpot winner from Ireland has officially come forward to claim their prize, a spokeswoman for The National Lottery has confirmed.
The winner, who purchased the ticket in a retail outlet in Co Cork, has scooped an astonishing €250 million and marks the largest ever EuroMillions win in Irish history.
This is also the 18th time the jackpot has been claimed by an Irish player.
The winning numbers from Tuesday’s draw were 13, 22, 23, 44 and 49, with lucky stars 3 and 5.
Earlier in the week, Cian Murphy, chief executive of the Irish National Lottery, had offered advice to the then-unidentified winner, urging them to "stay calm" as the "massive" win could come as a shock.
The €250 million sum, equivalent to approximately £208 million, represents the maximum possible EuroMillions jackpot, which is capped once it reaches this monumental figure.
This jackpot reached the maximum amount on 6 June after rolling over several times.
In total, more than 92,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.
The last Irish winner of the EuroMillions jackpot was in February 2022, when a person won 30.9 million euro with a quick pick ticket they purchased at a service station in Ballina, Co Tipperary.
