Massive £208m EuroMillions jackpot still hasn’t been claimed two days after draw

The hunt is on for the one lucky EuroMillions winner who may be unaware they have grabbed the £208million jackpot.

The winning ticket in Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw was sold in Munster, Republic of Ireland, the National Lottery has confirmed.

A spokesperson said that the “eye-watering prize” ticket was purchased in a retail store, and a single-ticket holder scooped the 250m euro (£208m) jackpot in Tuesday’s draw.

The winning numbers in the draw, which had rolled over several times, were 13, 22, 23, 44 and 49, with lucky stars 3 and 5.

This will be Ireland’s 18th winner of the EuroMillions jackpot and its largest win.

By Thursday morning, the winner had not yet come forward to claim the biggest-ever win.

In an online post, the Irish National Lottery said: “We can reveal the province where the 250 million euro winning ticket was sold… MUNSTER. Check those EuroMillions tickets.”

National Lottery spokesperson Emma Monaghan told RTE Radio: “Someone in Ireland is a quarter of a billion euro richer this morning.”

She said the ticket for the “eye-watering prize” was bought in a retail store.

“If at all possible stay calm, I know that might be easier said than done. Have a cup of tea and let it sink in.”

The EuroMillions jackpot was capped once it reached 250 million euros. The maximum amount was reached on Friday 6 June, with several rollover draws after where no one matched the five main numbers and two lucky stars.

In total, more than 92,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.

The last Irish winner of the EuroMillions jackpot was in February 2022, when a person won 30.9 million euro with a quick pick ticket they purchased at a service station in Ballina, Co Tipperary.

