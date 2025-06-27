£3.6m EuroMillions prize remains unclaimed in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EuroMillions ticket holders have been told to search through their handbags and trouser pockets, as a prize worth a staggering £3.6 million is yet to be claimed.

The winning ticket was bought in the local authority area Fife in Scotland for the draw on Friday 13 June.

The winning numbers on that date were 2, 28, 40, 43, 45 and the Lucky Star numbers were 3 and 7, with the missing ticket holder matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number.

The lucky ticket holder now has until 10 December 2025 to claim their prize.

“It’s time to search through handbags, purses, trouser pockets and the car – everywhere and anywhere – as a ticket is lurking which is worth £3.6M,” said Andy Carter, senior winners advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery.

The 250 million euro EuroMillions jackpot was won by a ticket holder in Ireland (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Archive )

He urged those who live or work in the area to take a minute to find their ticket and join the other lucky £3.6M EuroMillions winners.

The jackpot on Friday 13 June was the largest EuroMillions prize ever up for grabs in the UK and Ireland and had been capped at €250m – or £208m.

The record prize was rolled over after nobody won the jackpot. In total, more than 92,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Allwyn, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.