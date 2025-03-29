Euromillions £209m winner revealed after biggest ever jackpot draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK Euromillons ticket holders have missed out on a record £209m jackpot as the prize was scooped by a European punter.

The competition’s biggest-ever payout was won by an Austrian participant after the winning number’s were revealed as 10, 21, 30, 42 and 45.

The Euromillions jackpot has been won a total of 19 times by Austrian winners since the launch of the competition, according to Austria’s lottery operator.

No-one won the £182 million EuroMillions jackpot on Tuesday, meaning the top prize rolled over into Friday’s draw.

The lucky winner topped the last record prize of £195m, which was claimed by an anonymous player on 19 July 2022.

The lucky winner topped the last record prize of £195m, which was claimed by an anonymous player on 19 July 2022

Two months earlier, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won a then-record-breaking £184m with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on 10 May 2022.

The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped the £177 million jackpot in the draw on 26 November last year.

Mr Thwaite woke up early to an email telling him he had won. “I looked it up and saw we’d won. I saw how much and I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t go back to sleep,” he said.

“I didn’t want to wake Jess up so I just laid there for what seemed like forever. I spent some time searching for property with no budget limit, which was a novelty!”

Ms Thwaite was in disbelief when she heard the news, insisting either her husband had made a mistake or The National Lottery was wrong.

Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, won a huge £184m in 2022

Trying not to get her hopes up she continued her normal morning routine until they were able to confirm the win with Camelot.

She said at the time: “The win gives us time to dream, which we haven’t had before. We’ve had one week to think about this and we now have time to share lots of experiences and go on adventures with our family and friends.

“Our two children have always talked about going to Hawaii, I’ve no idea why, but we can now make that dream come true.

“They have always wanted a horse box for our ponies rather than the run-down trailer we use. Just to see their faces when we can make these things come true will be worth every penny.”