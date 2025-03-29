Euromillions winning numbers revealed for UK’s biggest ever jackpot in £202m draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The winning numbers for EuroMillions’ biggest ever jackpot have been revealed as one lucky ticket-holder is yet to claim their prize.

The £202m National Lottery winning numbers are 10, 21, 30, 42, 45. The Lucky Stars are 01 and 09 and the Thunderball is 03.

The winner would top the last record prize of £195m, which was claimed by an anonymous player on 19 July 2022.

Two months earlier, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won a then-record-breaking £184m with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on 10 May 2022.

The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped the £177 million jackpot in the draw on 26 November last year.

open image in gallery The winner would top the last record prize of £195m which was claimed by an anonymous player on 19 July 2022 ( Getty Images )

Mr Thwaite woke up early to an email telling him he had won. “I looked it up and saw we’d won. I saw how much and I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t go back to sleep,” he said.

“I didn’t want to wake Jess up so I just laid there for what seemed like forever. I spent some time searching for property with no budget limit, which was a novelty!”

Ms Thwaite was in disbelief when she heard the news, insisting either her husband had made a mistake or The National Lottery was wrong.

“The win gives us time to dream, which we haven’t had before. We’ve had one week to think about this and we now have time to share lots of experiences and go on adventures with our family and friends,” she said at the time.

open image in gallery Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, won a then record-breaking £184m with a Lucky Dip ticket in 2022 ( PA Wire )

It would be the third UK EuroMillions jackpot this year, after one ticket-holder came forward for their £83m prize in January, and another scooped a £65m jackpot last month.

No-one won the £182 million EuroMillions jackpot on Tuesday, meaning the top prize rolled over into Friday’s draw.

Speaking ahead of the draw, Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “This Friday night promises to be a massive one for EuroMillions players, as the country’s biggest ever winner could be made.

“Get your tickets early as there is an astounding estimated jackpot of £202 million up for grabs. A single UK winner of this jaw-dropping prize would be crowned The National Lottery’s biggest winner of all time.

“This colossal amount of money would make any lucky ticket-holder richer than some of the UK’s biggest and richest names, such as Harry Styles, Adele and Harry Kane.”