Independent
The biggest ever lottery prize could be won on Tuesday night

The lucky winner of Tuesday’s draw would also become ‘instantly richer than the likes of Dua Lipa and Harry Kane‘

PA Reporter
Tuesday 10 June 2025 07:41 EDT
No-one scooped the EuroMillions jackpot on Friday
No-one scooped the EuroMillions jackpot on Friday (PA)

Hopes are high for Tuesday night’s EuroMillions draw, which could yield the UK’s largest-ever lottery prize after Friday’s draw saw no jackpot winner.

The estimated £208 million jackpot would mark a record win for a UK ticket-holder, according to National Lottery operator Allwyn.

While the top prize remained elusive, Friday’s draw did create one new UK millionaire. One lucky ticket matched five main numbers and one Lucky Star, securing a prize of £2.02 million.

The EuroMillions jackpot is capped at €250 million after rolling over since April 8.

The lucky winner of Tuesday’s draw would also become “instantly richer than the likes of Dua Lipa and Harry Kane“.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, said: “Tuesday sees the £208 million EuroMillions jackpot still up for grabs.

“A win of this magnitude would create the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen – making a single UK winner instantly richer than the likes of Dua Lipa and Harry Kane while also landing them at the number one spot on the National Lottery’s biggest wins list.

“The EuroMillions jackpot is now capped, so any money that would have gone into increasing the jackpot now boosts prizes in the next winning prize tier, meaning that we could see multiple UK players banking huge prizes for matching just the five main numbers and one Lucky Star.”

No players won the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot by matching the five Thunderball numbers, 03, 14, 31, 32, 34, and the Thunderball number 06.

