EuroMillions jackpot rolls over again as UK’s largest ever prize is unclaimed

The biggest lottery prize the UK has seen could still be won after Tuesday's EuroMillions draw had no winners.

Friday's jackpot will be an estimated £208 million and would be the largest prize awarded in the UK, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

The total prize money has now been capped, meaning prize pots in the next winning tier will be boosted.

Any money in the next draw that would have gone into the jackpot will now boost prizes in the second tier, meaning multiple UK players could potentially bank large prizes for matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at Allwyn, said this Friday’s EuroMillions will be “even bigger”.

"Not only will we see the £208 million EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs - which would make the biggest-ever National Lottery winner - but there will also be an incredible 13 guaranteed UK millionaires made through EuroMillions Millionaire Maker,” he said.

"That's a not-so-unlucky Friday 13th for the lucky ticket-holders who end up bagging these life-changing prizes.

"Get your tickets early to ensure you'll be in with a chance of a massive life-changing win."

open image in gallery Friday's jackpot will be an estimated £208 million and would be the largest prize awarded in the UK, ( Alamy/PA )

He added: "The EuroMillions jackpot is now capped, so any money that would have gone into increasing the jackpot now boosts prizes in the next winning prize tier, meaning that we could see multiple UK players banking huge prizes for matching just the five main numbers and one Lucky Star."

In Tuesday's draw one UK player became a millionaire after matching five main numbers and one Lucky Star, winning £4.53 million.

The main EuroMillions winning numbers were 19, 36, 39, 40, 45 and the Lucky Stars were 05, 06.

One player won the £500,000 Thunderball jackpot by matching the five Thunderball numbers, 07, 15, 24, 25, 32, and the Thunderball number 04.

In Friday’s draw, seven players won the second-tier prize, entitling them to winnings of more than £2m each. A total of 18 ticket-holders correctly chose the main five numbers without a Lucky Star, a feat which could see them each collect more than £17,000.

An anonymous UK ticket-holder won the existing record jackpot of £195m on 19 July 2022.

Just two months earlier Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on 10 May 2022.

The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped the £177m jackpot in the draw on 26 November last year, while the biggest this year was £83m in January.