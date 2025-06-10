Euromillions winning numbers revealed for £208m jackpot draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s EuroMillions have been revealed in the draw for the UK’s biggest ever lottery jackpot.

A record jackpot of an estimated £208m is up for grabs if any ticket-holders manage to choose the winning numbers.

The winning numbers are 19, 36, 39, 40, 45, while the Lucky Stars are 2 and 12. Players must correctly choose all seven numbers in order to win the jackpot.

No-one won the EuroMillions jackpot on Friday, meaning the top prize rolled over into Tuesday’s draw.

While the jackpot was capped at a record £208m on Friday, money that previously would have gone into raising Tuesday’s jackpot instead went into boosting prizes in the second tier, meaning multiple UK players could potentially bank large prizes for matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star.

In Friday’s draw, seven players won the second-tier prize, entitling them to winnings of more than £2m each. A total of 18 ticket-holders correctly chose the main five numbers without a Lucky Star, a feat which could see them each collect more than £17,000.

The National Lottery will soon announce whether any winning tickets have been purchased ahead of the draw on Tuesday.

Ahead of the draw, Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at Allwyn, said: “Tuesday sees the £208m EuroMillions jackpot still up for grabs.

“A win of this magnitude would create the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen – making a single UK winner instantly richer than the likes of Dua Lipa and Harry Kane while also landing them at the number one spot on the National Lottery’s biggest wins list.”

An anonymous UK ticket-holder won the existing record jackpot of £195m on 19 July 2022.

Just two months earlier Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket for the draw on 10 May 2022.

open image in gallery Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, celebrate after winning the then record-breaking EuroMillions jackpot of £184m ( PA Archive )

The UK’s third biggest win came after an anonymous ticket-holder scooped the £177m jackpot in the draw on 26 November last year, while the biggest this year was £83m in January.

According to National Lottery, the winning code in Tuesday’s Millionaire Maker Selection raffle – which is included in all EuroMillions tickets – was HMXQ77424, with one ticket-holder set to win the £1m prize.

In other National Lottery draws on Tuesday night, the Thunderball – which has a top prize of £500,000 – drew winning numbers of 7, 15, 24, 25, 32. The Thunderball is a 4.