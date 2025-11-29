Euromillions £157m winner revealed as one lucky ticketholder scoops jackpot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One lucky player has won the Euromillions jackpot for a life-changing sum of £157 million.

The ticketholder, from France, can claim £157 million (or 179 million euros) after they correctly selected the five winning numbers and two lucky stars. It remains unknown who won the lottery prize, or if they have yet come forward to collect the jackpot.

The winning combination was revealed by The National Lottery last night as: 5, 29, 33, 39, and 42. The Lucky Stars were: 3, and 9.

Already, the National Lottery has announced the £14 million jackpot for next Tuesday and a festive £105 million EuroMillions prize for next Friday.

Simon Horne from the National Lottery said: “Congratulations to the lucky French ticket holder who banked last night's jackpot. Closer to home, one UK player won £1M in the UK Millionaire Maker, and we look forward to their claim.

“On Friday next week (5th) there is a special festive £105M EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs. Players across the UK could add even more sparkle to Christmas if they won at the start of December.”

The £157 million prize was one of the largest EuroMillions jackpots of the year so far, but the largest EuroMillions win ever in the UK stands at £195 million jackpot. Only 19 UK players have won prizes of more than £100m in its history.

When people win the lottery, a 180-day countdown starts from the day the numbers are drawn to claim their prize. After that time, all unclaimed money - and any interest earned - goes to the National Lottery Good Causes fund.

Patrick Lisoire, consumer communications manager at National Lottery operator Allwyn, told The Independent that people with paper tickets are less likely to claim their wins than online players.

He said: “It's retail tickets that may go unclaimed because you buy a paper ticket, if you misplace it, if you don't get around to checking it in time, although it is nearly 6 months, those tickets could expire.”

Online players are reminded repeatedly to check their login via phone and email, so people are more likely to claim them.