An estimated £157 million is on offer in the EuroMillions jackpot tonight, a win which would be the biggest for any UK player this year.

Friday’s winning numbers for the draw are: 5, 29, 33, 39 and 42. The lucky stars are: 3 and 9.

It comes after the jackpot rolled over on Tuesday, with nobody matching the winning combination of 6, 11, 17, 35, and 44, and the lucky stars 3 and 7. The Thunderball numbers were 23, 25, 32, 35, 38, and 3.

If someone in the UK matches all seven numbers in tonight’s draw, it will be the seventh biggest National Lottery winner of all time.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “What an exciting time for EuroMillions players as Friday night’s jackpot will be an incredible estimated £157M.

“Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it's a way to contribute to something much bigger. Each week, players help generate around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects,” Mr Carter said.

The most recent EuroMillions jackpot was won on 10 October, when a lucky UK player took home £25,701,358.

The largest EuroMillions win ever in the UK stands at £195M jackpot, and 19 UK players have won prizes of more than £100m in its history.

In August, a ticket holder from France became the third player in 2025 to win a EuroMillions jackpot of €250m, an estimated £210m, which equalled the records set in Ireland and Austria earlier this year.