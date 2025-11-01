Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The introduction of a new digital entry and exit system for tourists in Dover has been paused on the “guidance of French authorities”.

Port officials in the Kent town said the European Union Entry/Exit System (EES) was ready to go from Saturday 1 November, but that implementation had been put on hold, adding they were following instruction from French counterparts.

The new system will see third-country nationals, including British tourists, having their fingerprints and photo taken in a bid to ramp up security in the bloc. The measures are in place for all Britons entering the Schengen area, which consists of 29 European countries, mainly in the EU.

For most travellers, the EES checks will take place in foreign airports, but those boarding international services from London’s St Pancras railway station, the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel’s Folkestone terminal are required to complete EES checks in the UK.

A new car passenger identity and fingerprint scanning area at the Port of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

The new scheme has already been rolled out for ferry passengers in coaches in Dover, as well as coaches and freight. But officials said tourists travelling in cars would not be subject to the checks as planned for the time being.

Doug Bannister, chief executive of the port, told the BBC: "Whilst Port of Dover's facilities will be ready for 1 November, we are being guided by French authorities as to when we will activate."

It comes after the the phased rollout of the EES was described as a "complete muddle" by the European travel association Etoa, with concerns about a lack of clear information.

The port of Dover has warned it may take cars six times as long to be processed due to the new border checks. It currently takes the port around 60 seconds to process each vehicle.

Mr Bannister previously said "facilities are all in place" and there "won't be any delays".

When the EES was first conceived, the UK was part of the EU – and there was no expectation that British travellers would be subject to the checks. But under the Brexit deal, Boris Johnson’s government negotiated for UK passport holders to become third-country nationals.

The Independent has contacted the port of Dover for more information.