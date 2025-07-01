Tree that killed child ‘was held up by supports for decades’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tree that collapsed, killing one child and injuring four others had been held up by supports for decades, a senior councillor has said.

A seven-year-old girl was killed and a six-year-old girl was left critically injured after the tree fell in Chalkwell Park, Southend-on-Sea, on Saturday afternoon.

Three other children sustained minor injuries in the incident. Police are investigating what happened and an area has been set up for the laying of flowers and tributes.

Southend council’s Conservative group leader Councillor James Courtenay recalled playing near the tree as a child in the 1990s, when it had wooden supports that were later replaced with metal ones.

“When I was a child I remember it having wooden supports back in the 1990s,” Mr Courtenay told the BBC.

open image in gallery Several children were taken to hospital after a tree fell in the park ( Google Maps )

Since then it has had metal bars holding it up for years, he added.

Dozens of eyewitnesses saw the tragic event with about 40-50 people rushing to try and lift the fallen tree to rescue the trapped children.

“It really must have taken half the cricket team with others to move it,” he said of the Westcliff Cricket Club players, who were amongst those first trying to lift the tree.

“It's absolutely huge branches for a tree that's hundreds of years old.”

Assistant chief constable Lucy Morris of Essex Police said: “Updates will be provided on the condition of the little girl who remains in hospital.

“I know many will be thinking of her today and she is in the right place, receiving urgent and around-the-clock care surrounded by her family.

“Sadly, her condition is still very serious at this time.”