Tree that killed child ‘was held up by supports for decades’
City councillor recalls wooden supports propping up the tree as far back as the 1990s
A tree that collapsed, killing one child and injuring four others had been held up by supports for decades, a senior councillor has said.
A seven-year-old girl was killed and a six-year-old girl was left critically injured after the tree fell in Chalkwell Park, Southend-on-Sea, on Saturday afternoon.
Three other children sustained minor injuries in the incident. Police are investigating what happened and an area has been set up for the laying of flowers and tributes.
Southend council’s Conservative group leader Councillor James Courtenay recalled playing near the tree as a child in the 1990s, when it had wooden supports that were later replaced with metal ones.
“When I was a child I remember it having wooden supports back in the 1990s,” Mr Courtenay told the BBC.
Since then it has had metal bars holding it up for years, he added.
Dozens of eyewitnesses saw the tragic event with about 40-50 people rushing to try and lift the fallen tree to rescue the trapped children.
“It really must have taken half the cricket team with others to move it,” he said of the Westcliff Cricket Club players, who were amongst those first trying to lift the tree.
“It's absolutely huge branches for a tree that's hundreds of years old.”
Assistant chief constable Lucy Morris of Essex Police said: “Updates will be provided on the condition of the little girl who remains in hospital.
“I know many will be thinking of her today and she is in the right place, receiving urgent and around-the-clock care surrounded by her family.
“Sadly, her condition is still very serious at this time.”
