Why are protesters targeting a hotel in Essex?

Over 500 protesters gathered outside a hotel in Essex which houses asylum seekers on Sunday, with police condemning scenes which descended into “mindless thuggery.”

Six arrests were made following the violence, as participants injured a police officer and damaged a police vehicle outside the hotel in Epping. Essex Police say teams are still searching for three individuals in connection with the unrest.

Footage from the scenes on Sunday shows rioters attacking police vans, with one man struck by a vehicle which was attempting to navigate the crowds.

Later in the evening, two security guards working the Bell Hotel were also attacked at a bus stop, and are recovering in hospital. The attacked is being treated as a racist hate crime.

The events marked the third time in a week that violent scenes unfolded outside the Bell Hotel, which is being used to temporarily house asylum seekers.

open image in gallery Masked protesters attack and jump on police vans near the Bell Hotel, Thursday 17 July ( Ky Mo/SOPA Images/Shutterstock )

Chief Supt Simon Anslow said: “Disappointingly we have seen yet another protest, which begun peacefully, escalate into mindless thuggery with individuals again hurting one of our officers and damaging a police vehicle.

“For anyone who thinks we will tolerate their thuggery – think again.”

Reports have varied as to the cause of the violence. Here is everything we know:

Why did the protest happen?

The events were organised in response to the arrest of an asylum seeker who was later charged with sexual offences against a teenager and adult in the town, eight days after arriving to the UK via boat.

Hadush Kebatu, 38, from Ethiopia, denies the allegations and remains in custody. He is charged with three counts of sexual assault, alongside inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and harassment without violence.

On Thursday 10 July, Essex Police confirmed that the man had been arrested after being alerted to “reports of a man acting inappropriately towards a teenager.”

The initial protest on Sunday 13 July was sparked after Mr Kebatu was charged.

open image in gallery Women hold a placard as they demonstrate near the Bell Hotel on Sunday 20 July ( Getty )

Reports indicate that most of those in attendance at the protest were local people concerned about this incident and the location of the asylum accommodation.

Signs reading ‘Protect Our Kids’ could be seen in the crowds during the hours that the protest was peaceful, with families in attendance with their children.

Epping Forest District Council has called on the Home Office to close asylum seeker hotels, including the Bell Hotel. Following the disruption, council leader Chris Whitbread repeated concerns that its location is “entirely unsuitable.”

He added: “I am deeply disappointed that during the demonstration outside the Bell Hotel in Epping on Thursday night, some individuals chose to engage in violent and disruptive behaviour.

“I condemn their actions. They not only undermined their message but also put fellow protesters, police officers and residents at risk.”

Were the far-right involved?

Experts from far-right research group Hope Not Hate say this series of gatherings which began with largely peaceful intent were co-opted by actors intent on causing violence.

Several prominent members of the far-right were in attendance at the protest, analysis by the group’s Right Response Team found, with figurehead Tommy Robinson drawing attention to the initial protest on Sunday.

open image in gallery Police protect the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex on Sunday 20 July ( Getty )

Footage and photography from Thursday and Sunday’s events show people with links to groups such as the British National Party (BNP), Britain First, Patriotic Alternative and neo-nazi group Blood & Honour all in attendance.

The Bell Hotel has regularly attracted anti-migrant protests organised by groups such as these since 2020, Hope Not Hate explains, with actors capitalising on the recent concern to reignite racial tensions.

A report from the group reads: “The events in Epping are a symptom of a recurring trend within the far right: co-opting the high emotions of local people to whip up hatred, pushing what could have been a peaceful protest towards violent disorder.

“The individuals engaging in violence are not representative of the people of Epping, who are understandably angry following the assault of a local girl.

“Instead, they sow division in the local area, which does nothing to assist the victims of sexual abuse.”