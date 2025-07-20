Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bottles and flares thrown during another protest outside Essex hotel

More than 100 protesters gathered outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, on Sunday evening

Alexander Butler
Sunday 20 July 2025 16:14 EDT
Flares thrown during protest outside Essex Hotel

A person has been arrested after dozens of protesters gathered for the second time outside an Essex hotel believed to house asylum seekers.

More than 100 demonstrators assembled outside the Bell Hotel in Epping on Sunday evening, with some chanting “save our kids”.

Some set off flares in blue and red, while others held signs which read “deport foreign criminals”, “we go home when they go back” and “defend our girls”.

Bottles and smoke flares were later thrown towards police vans blocking the entrance to the hotel on the High Road.

Protesters pictured near the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, on Sunday evening
Protesters pictured near the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, on Sunday evening (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The force said one person had been arrested and was being taken into custody on Sunday evening.

Essex Police announced before the protest that it would order demonstrators to remove face coverings when requested under section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

Anyone who refuses to remove a face mask when asked to do so is likely to be arrested and could be imprisoned if convicted, the force said.

“The right to peaceful protest is protected by law and allows everyone freedom of expression, but this must be done respectfully and if there is a risk to public order, we will act appropriately,” officers said.

It comes after a man was charged with violent disorder and criminal damage on Sunday afternoon following previous clashes outside the hotel.

Bottles and smoke flares were later thrown towards police vans blocking the entrance to the hotel
Bottles and smoke flares were later thrown towards police vans blocking the entrance to the hotel (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Eight police officers were injured after what started as a peaceful protest on Thursday evening. Keith Silk, 33, of Torrington Drive, Loughton, was arrested on Saturday, Essex Police said.

The force said on Sunday that the CPS had authorised police to charge Silk with one count of violent disorder and one count of criminal damage.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Thursday’s demonstration was one of a series of protests outside the hotel since 38-year-old asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was charged with sexual assault after an incident where he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

He denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

