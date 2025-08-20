‘Short-term fix to a bigger crisis’: Readers react to Epping asylum hotel ruling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers are divided over the High Court ruling that asylum seekers must be moved out of The Bell Hotel in Epping, with many seeing it as a fraught and short-term fix to a wider housing and migration crisis.

Many argued the judgement sets a dangerous precedent, effectively rewarding protests and unrest by closing hotels, and leaving asylum seekers displaced without proper alternatives.

Others warned that the decision risks emboldening far-right groups, who would see disruptive tactics as a way to influence local planning and policy.

But some commenters backed the court’s decision, saying local people had been ignored for too long while their towns and services absorbed sudden changes without consultation.

“Ordinary UK citizens are sick of being ignored while resources are stretched thin,” said one reader, echoing widespread frustration that communities feel powerless over decisions made in Westminster.

Meanwhile, however, several readers stressed that immigration is essential to the UK’s economy, especially in an ageing society, while others called for safe and legal asylum routes to end the small boats crossings.

Critics of Reform and Nigel Farage accused them of exploiting the crisis for political gain, while pointing out that both Tory and Labour governments had failed to address the backlog.

Here’s what you had to say:

This is no victory for Epping

The government are now actively fast-tracking migrants from hotels to HMOs all across the country. As a landlord with two of these types of property, the temptation of a lease from Serco is getting far too hard not to take.

I approximate that landlords will get an extra £2,000–£5,000 per year to lease to the government. Not only that, you don't have to ever find a tenant or look after the property as Serco completely take over the management and maintenance duties.

These properties have a great value to society, as they are frequently used by split families, where fathers can't afford a full-price rent or mortgage. These places give them time to get back on their feet and live well, whilst paying maintenance. Also, young single people who don't have a strong family network – it's their only way to afford any accommodation. These people are being squeezed out as more properties are turned over to the government.

227detius

Ordinary UK citizens are sick of being ignored

People in towns like Epping are exhausted. They never asked for their local hotel to be turned into an asylum hostel, never got a say, and yet they’re the ones left living with the consequences – rising tension, fear, and the sense their community is being changed without their consent.

Ordinary UK citizens are sick of being ignored while resources are stretched thin and foreign nationals are prioritised over them. This isn’t about hate – it’s about fairness, safety, and respect for the people who actually live here. The High Court ruling is a rare moment where local voices have finally been heard, and many feel it’s long overdue.

RFA

They are asylum seekers, not migrants

They are asylum seekers and cannot be called migrants. I have seen some people in hotels where they seem lost. What they need is a place to sleep and be able to eat their nation’s dishes, and hotels are not aware of what food they eat. On top of that, hotels hire people who speak their language to learn their taste.

If they can buy stuff themselves, that will reduce costs for government considerably. Once their case is finalised, they can start work and won't be a burden to government.

TotiCalling

The far-right create the problems they rail against

So, right-wingers who voted in a right-wing party to stop asylum seekers being housed in run-down empty homes across the country that locals didn't want to live in, and house them in hotels instead, have won a victory against the policy they created. It's endless.

The far-right create a problem, then rail against it, then by their actions create a new problem that they then blame on others and rail against that.

If the UK stops accepting asylum seekers, which is what the anti-immigrant groups want, countries that border conflict zones may also reject their international obligation, leading to many times more asylum seekers heading to the UK where they will just go underground and untracked. It could also potentially damage our relationships with trading partners that do take asylum seekers and undermine our moral position that supports our global trading and strategic interests.

But hey, why look at potential problems when you can raise a pitchfork and kick off.

BrotherChe

Farage is stirring up the crisis

Professional agitator Farage is stirring up the crisis for political gain! Reform has NO policies but “stop the boats” – a problem Labour inherited from the Tories. However, it seems the right-wing media are pushing Farage and Reform as they are the party of the establishment, who would deregulate Britain – only an advantage for the richest few.

The small boats crisis also, as giving Farage a single-issue rhetoric, masks the large legal migration that happened under the TORIES – and we are not told how large it is now!

Mintman

Questionable judgement

A questionable judgement. It says to local communities if you don’t want these asylum hotels/refugees in your communities, you can protest on the grounds it might make it unsafe for your children on their way home from school, and you get the council to shut them down. You just have to make a fuss on behalf of your children.

chrish

Playing a very dangerous game

The left-wing political establishment is playing a very dangerous game, bringing people into the country in this way and planting them in the middle of settled communities – and at great expense.

The political establishment might think they are provoking the far-right, but in reality they are provoking ordinary people, many of whom have fallen on hard times. If they carry on like this, it could get very ugly.

Mark

Reform don’t do solutions

I see Reform claiming credit for this judgement.

I don't see any practical solutions from Reform as to how to tackle this problem. In fact, it seems Reform don't do solutions.

While the number of asylum seekers held in hotels etc is now one for Labour to solve, it should be remembered who was responsible for this backlog to build – the last government.

JRiley

Immigration is here to stay

Some people blame Tony Blair for embracing a policy of high immigration. However, the truth is that during the Blair years, net migration was generally small but increased to between 200,000 and 300,000 per year in 2004 (Migration Policy Institute). However, in the post-Brexit years net migration rose to between 600,000 to 900,000 per year (ONS).

The UK is a rapidly ageing country and cannot function without immigrants. So, immigration is here to stay and people should be grateful for that, especially pensioners and those on benefits, because immigrants pay taxes that allow the government to pay pensions and benefits.

Pomerol95

Kicking the can down the road

So the far-right start to riot, and their targets are punished and moved away? Makes sense. I'd rather we get rid of the far-right that are ruining the town.

Good job on kicking the can down the road a bit.

Bobertson

If you don’t like immigration, don’t cheer invasions

A large proportion of recent asylum seekers come from countries like Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya – all countries which have been reduced to ruin by invasions which most of these people enthusiastically supported.

If you don't like immigration, don't vote for people like Tony Blair or Lord Snooty Cameron, don't cheer on "Our Boys" when they go rampaging around the world!

envious

Safe routes are needed

Genuine refugees need SAFE routes that the last Tory government took away, and a reintroduction of such routes would probably eliminate the small boats problem.

Christopher1959

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

