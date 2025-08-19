Home secretary intervenes to try to halt bid to ban asylum seekers at protest-hit hotel
Yvette Cooper is attempting to ‘derail’ court process, council tells High Court judge
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has made a last-ditch attempt to halt a bid in the High Court to remove asylum seekers from a protest-hit migrant hotel.
In a novel move, Ms Cooper has asked the judge for permission to intervene in Epping Forest District Council’s bid for a temporary injunction blocking asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex.
Edward Brown KC, for the Home Office, said that “shortage of asylum accommodation is acute” and if Epping’s bid was successful “there could be similar applications made elsewhere, aggravating the pressures on the asylum estate”.
If granted, the injunction would mean the hotel’s owner, Somani Hotels Limited, must stop housing asylum seekers at the site within 14 days. The Home Office was not represented at a previous hearing in the case on Friday, but at the start of a hearing on Tuesday, at which Mr Justice Eyre is due to hand down his ruling on whether the injunction should be granted, the department asked to be allowed to intervene.
Mr Brown KC, for the Home Office, said: “If the injunction is granted by the court, it will substantially impact on the Home Secretary’s statutory duties.”
He continued: “The local authority should in fact have given some consideration to the wider public interest in this application.”He added that the injunction bid “causes particular acute difficulties at the present date”.
This is a breaking story...
