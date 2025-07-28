Prince William and Princess Charlotte speak for the nation after England’s Euro 2025 victory
Princess Charlotte was spotted celebrating jubilantly next to her father as they watched the historic victory
Prince William and Princess Charlotte were at the forefront of celebrations after the Lionesses secured back‑to‑back European Championship titles.
Princess Charlotte was spotted celebrating jubilantly next to her father, the Prince of Wales, as they watched the historic victory at St Jakob‑Park in Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday.
The Lionesses fought back from a one-goal deficit against Spain to win the Euro 2025 competition after a tense penalty shootout. The victory made the Lionesses the first team ever to defend their Euro crown since the tournament began in 1984.
A picture of William, who is patron of the FA, with his arm around his daughter Princess Charlotte was posted to X following the presentation of the trophy to the Lionesses, with the caption “champions of Europe”.
The pair congratulated the team in a short statement, saying: “What a game! Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment England.”
The statement was the first message Charlotte has personally signed on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s X account.
The 10-year-old, wearing a polka dot dress, was spotted having a friendly chat with Spanish royals Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía as England equalised.
She later joined Prince William on the pitch to hand out medals as the England players celebrated their dramatic victory.
The King said the team had the royal family’s “warmest appreciation and admiration” following their victory, adding: “The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can.”
In a statement posted on X after the game, Charles said: “This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the Euros 2025.
“For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant ‘football’s coming home’.
“As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true.
“For this, you have my whole family’s warmest appreciation and admiration.”
The King added: “More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.
“Well done, Lionesses.”
England fans erupted with joy across the country as the team defended their Euros title in the penalty shootout win on Sunday.
Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick following two huge saves from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, sending supporters in fan zones into raptures.
A reception for the winners is due to be hosted in Downing Street on Monday by deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.
The team will then attend a homecoming celebration event on Tuesday, with a ceremony expected to take place outside Buckingham Palace.
There will be an open-top bus parade along the Mall before the ceremony at the Queen Victoria Memorial, the FA said.
Fans can attend for free and it will be broadcast live on BBC, ITV, and Sky.
