Sarina Wiegman details how England claimed glory at ‘chaotic and ridiculous’ Euro 2025

England manager Sarina Wiegman hailed her team for coming through the “most chaotic and ridiculous tournament we have played” after leading the Lionesses to Euro 2025 glory in Basel.

England defeated world champions Spain on penalties to defend their European title as Hannah Hampton made crucial saves in the shootout and Chloe Kelly scored the decisive kick.

The Lionesses led for just four minutes and 52 seconds during the knockout stages of the tournament, requiring comebacks and late goals to get over the line and become the first England team to win a major title on foreign soil.

“I must admit that I always think this is the most chaotic and ridiculous tournament we have played,” Wiegman said.

“But every time we could come back, because quarter-final, semi-final, and now, in the final, we came from behind [to win].

“Of course, we have players that have talent and the togetherness of this team is really, really incredible. But also the belief that we can come back. The players say, ‘We can win by any means.’ We just never, ever give up.”

Wiegman, who has now won three European championships in a row as a manager, added: “I’m very happy. I actually can’t believe it myself. How can this happen? But it happened. I’m so incredibly proud of the team and the staff. We’re just going to party tonight.”

Wiegman also praised Lucy Bronze after the defender revealed she had played through the entirety of Euro 2025 with a fractured tibia.

Bronze, 33, is the oldest member of England’s squad and started all six games during the tournament, including their dramatic penalty shootout win over Spain in the final.

Bronze also defied injury to play a key part in England’s quarter-final comeback over Sweden and was eventually forced off with a knee injury during extra time of the final.

She could not walk on the pitch during England’s celebrations in Basel, requiring a piggyback from goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse when the Lionesses ran towards their fans.

“I’ve played the whole tournament with a fractured tibia, but nobody knew and I’ve hurt my knee today,” Bronze told the BBC moments after the final whistle.

“Her mentality, the whole team has an incredible mentality, but she has a crazy mentality, it’s unbelievable,” Wiegman said.

England will celebrate their victory with a bus parade in London on Tuesday, and Wiegman said she hopes winning another trophy will help the growth of women’s football.

“I hope it will boost the women's game even more, not only in England, but beyond,” Wiegman said. “I think how I've experienced this tournament is that the level went up again.

“This tournament broke every record again, with the spectators, the views on television and that's great.”