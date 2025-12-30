Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bin collection procedures for millions of households are changing next year, bringing in crucial new rules to be aware of.

All households in England will be affected by the government’s new ‘Simpler Recycling’ initiative from April 2026, when the way waste is separated will change.

The initiative will bring in a new “maximum default” for all areas, separating waste into four streams. These will be:

residual (non-recyclable) waste

food waste (mixed with garden waste if appropriate)

paper and card

all other dry recyclable materials (plastic, metal and glass)

Under current rules, some councils ask households and businesses to separate waste into more streams than this, requiring glass, metal and plastic to be kept separate, for instance.

open image in gallery Bin collection procedures for millions of households are changing next year ( Getty Images )

Other councils have an all-in-one policy when it comes to recycling, requiring no separation at all.

The new “common-sense changes” will simplify this system, the government says, by making the rules consistent. Councils will retain the option to ask residents to separate recycling further, but these rules will become the minimum.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said: “For too long, households in England have been presented with a muddled and confusing patchwork of approaches to bin collections.

“This government inherited legislation that could have required households to have up to 7 bins, placing an unnecessary burden on people and businesses.

“We are simplifying the rules to make recycling easier for people in England, while stimulating growth and maximising environmental benefits.”

The changes are expected to be long-term, with the government explaining that the new rules will become the “default requirement” which is not expected to increase in the future.

open image in gallery The new “common-sense changes” will simplify this system, the government says ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

For households in most areas, the new rules means the number of bins that need to be put out for collection will likely change.

Paper and cardboard will now be collected in a separate bin to other general recycling, which means many will have a new bin they must remember to use.

Another major change coming in to force at the same time will see councils required to collect food waste at least once a week. The authorities will retain control over the timings of other collections.

Defra’s policy paper on the changes said: “We will make recycling easier: citizens will be able to recycle the same materials across England whether at home, work or school, and will no longer need to check what is accepted for recycling in their local area. A universal standard will ensure that everything that can be collected for household recycling is collected in every region.

“Simpler Recycling will also end the ‘postcode lottery’ of bin collections in England whereby councils collect different materials for recycling, causing confusion for households. We will maintain flexibility for local authorities to deliver these changes in the most appropriate way for their area.”