Emails reveal Epstein was set to own a majority stake in Sarah Ferguson’s brand

Paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein was set to own a majority stake in Sarah Ferguson’s women’s empowerment brand after he was convicted for child sex offences, according to documents released by the US Department of Justice.

Work started on launching the company, Mother’s Army, in 2009. Ms Ferguson wanted to "amplify the voices of mothers all over the world” and tackle “tougher issues facing young people and families”.

An email from 2009 from an associate of Epstein reveals his involvement in plans for the business.

The business plan highlighted in email exchanges, which was sent after Epstein’s 2008 conviction, revealed revenue would come from book deals, involvement in children’s TV programmes and speaking fees. The plans also revealed Ms Ferguson would have received a $250,000 salary.

Emails outlined that Epstein would hold 51 per cent of equity in Mother’s Army - which if the plan had gone ahead would have made him the company’s majority owner.

A second email, sent by an associate, revealed how Epstein hoped to profit.

In the email, a list under the heading “mothers Army” states: “Good concept if all her activities are consolidated into MA. Needs clearer build up and focus to generate scale,” it added, “Potential to leverage her network for MA growth but also other JEDS deals.”

The email suggests JEDS was intended to be an investment vehicle to allow Epstein to fund Mothers Army, as well as other ventures.

Although it is not clear if Ms Ferguson agreed to give Epstein equity for the brand, it did remain part of the business plans.

In an email two months later she calls Epstein “the brother I have always wished for.” He appeared to remain involved in the Mothers Army plans until 2010.

In February 2010, Ms Ferguson asked Epstein to ask his “lovely lawyers” to trademark Mothers Army. She wanted this to be done before carrying out a keynote speech on female empowerment. Epstein responded to say “we are in the process of putting together training manuals, approvals. And strategic short-term and long-term goals along with the tactics needed to see them through".

Another email sent by a reputation management firm to a lawyer representing Epstein in August 2011, reveals Ms Ferguson wanted to secure the rights back to the Mothers Army Domain names which Mr Epstein brought for her.

“Can we have a conversation at some point as whilst I understand the Duchess has concerns on ‘control’ in terms of her signing a letter she is and has always been happy to help Epstein if she can,” the email said. “On a separate point she is also keen to secure the rights back to the Mother's Army Domain names which brought for her and it seems we need to conclude the first matter before we can discuss the second.”

The email appears to have been sent in the context of a request for Ferguson to sign a letter in support of Epstein, who was by then facing increasing public scrutiny.

By the end of September, emails suggest Epstein is no longer part of the project and an email of a picture of material made for the brand was sent to Epstein asking if he wanted to keep them or “throw away”.

The Independent has approached Sarah Ferguson for comment.