Drought declared in the Midlands with more hosepipe bans on the way

Drought has been declared in the West and East Midlands and more hosepipe bans are expected to be introduced after one of the UK’s driest springs on record.

The Environment Agency has warned millions more people are expected to enter “drought” status this summer after the National Drought Group – a coalition of sector leaders and officials – met on Tuesday.

The watchdog said a drought has been declared in West and East Midlands. Thames Wessex, parts of the Solent and South Downs, parts of East Anglia and Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire are likely to be in drought in the next few months.

West and East Midlands will join the three areas of the UK - Cumbria and Lancashire, Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire – which are already in drought.

The conditions have prompted three water companies in these areas to announce hosepipe bans following on from what the Met Office said was the UK’s driest spring for more than 50 years.

open image in gallery The conditions have prompted three water companies in these areas to announce hosepipe bans following on the the UK’s driest springs on record. ( Getty/iStock )

The Environment Agency said it expects to see other companies follow with their own hosepipe bans as they stick to their drought plans, although this will also be dependent on the rainfall and temperatures in the coming weeks.

If England gets 80 per cent of its long-term average rainfall and warm temperatures over the coming weeks, the total number of areas given “drought” status could reach eight by September, the watchdog forecasted.

open image in gallery One of the driest years on record has seen reservoir levels drop sharply at a number of sites across Yorkshire, including Baitings in Ripponden (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

To prepare for and tackle the impacts, the Environment Agency said it has been working closely with water companies, which are following their drought plans to ensure supply, as well as the National Farmers’ Union and local authorities.

It comes after Thames Water became the latest utility to announce a hosepipe ban, which will begin next Tuesday for customers in Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, most of Wiltshire and some parts of Berkshire.

open image in gallery A view of Ardingly reservoir in West Sussex, currently standing at 30% of it's normal capacity. ( PA )

Stuart Sampson, drought manager at the Environment Agency, said the situation for farmers has been “deteriorating” with already low levels in irrigation reservoirs prompting concerns for the rest of the summer.

Some farmers have been reporting poor crop quality as well as lower yields on livestock, while fears are growing over the impact that conditions could have on winter feed.

open image in gallery Thames Water has brought in a temporary ban (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA )

While the Environment Agency is planning for its reasonable worst case scenario, Will Lang, chief meteorologist at the Met Office said July is likely to see more changeable weather, with sporadic rainfall and some hot spells.

And for the longer-term outlook, Mr Lang said there is “no strong signal” for it being very dry or extremely wet.

“It could go either way, but the most likely situation is that we will have somewhere near average rainfall for the UK and also for England and Wales as a whole,” he said.

In Yorskhire, police urged people not to reach out to them about those flouting the hosepipe bans but to contact Yorkshire Water instead.

Chief Superintendent Tracy Bradley, from Humberside Police, told the BBC that calls “could divert call handlers away from dealing with emergencies or other policing matters”.