Up to five more regions could face drought this year, Environment Agency says

Up to five more regions could be in a drought by September, the Environment Agency has warned.

The watchdog said it will announce its expectations for more areas of England to enter “drought” status as the National Drought Group – a coalition of sector leaders and officials – meets on Tuesday.

Currently, three areas of the UK – Cumbria and Lancashire, Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire – are in drought, and three water companies have announced hosepipe bans following one of the UK’s driest springs on record.

But millions more people could face these conditions across the Midlands and central southern regions this year, under the Environment Agency’s reasonable worst cast scenario.

If England gets 80% of its long-term average rainfall and warm temperatures over the coming weeks, the total number of areas given “drought” status could reach eight by September, the watchdog forecasts.

In this scenario, the West Midlands, East Midlands, Thames, parts of the Solent and South Downs, parts of East Anglia and Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire could also be in drought by the end of the summer.

In a briefing to reporters on Monday, Richard Thompson, water resources deputy director of the Environment Agency, said: “We certainly expect more regions to enter drought status.

“We’ll be announcing that at the National Drought group tomorrow. That could extend further, depending under a reasonable worst case scenario.

“Obviously, if we were to get average rainfall or above, it might slow down the rate in which new parts of the country enter official drought status, but we do expect more.”

Mr Thompson said the watchdog is planning towards its reasonable worst case scenario but has also “stress tested” these preparations against some more extreme scenarios where hot and dry conditions could push even more areas into drought, and faster.

“We continue to respond to the current situation, but also to prepare for all eventualities,” he said.