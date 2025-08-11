Poll of the day: Should drivers over 70 have compulsory eyesight tests every three years?
Have your say: Drivers over 70 could face compulsory eyesight tests every three years under new road safety plans
Plans to tighten the UK’s road safety laws could see drivers over the age of 70 required to take compulsory eyesight tests every three years – with those who fail facing a driving ban.
The proposal, part of a wider overhaul that may also include cutting the drink-drive limit and tougher penalties for uninsured motorists, is aimed at reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured on Britain’s roads.
Supporters say mandatory checks for older drivers would help prevent accidents caused by deteriorating eyesight, protecting both motorists and pedestrians.
But critics argue the move unfairly targets older people, questioning whether age – rather than individual driving ability – should be the deciding factor. Some warn it could strip independence from thousands of older drivers who rely on their cars.
So, do you agree that drivers over 70 should face regular eyesight tests – or do you think the focus should be on all motorists, regardless of age?
Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.
