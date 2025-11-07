Dogs in danger of death from swallowing toxic polluting beach pellets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dogs are in danger of serious illness or even death from swallowing toxic pellets washing up on an East Sussex beach, officials have warned.

Owners are being urged to keep their pets on their lead after a pollution incident left large quantities of ‘biobead’ plastic pellets scattered over Camber Sands.

Roster District Council has advised dog owners to keep their pets under careful control along the three-mile long beach.

There are fears that the microplastic beads could get stuck in a dog’s stomach or intestines, causing serious blockages.

The pellets also carry toxic pollutants, which while not chemically dangerous could lead to severe internal injuries if swallowed, including ulcers and organ damage that could be deadly without swift veterinary treatment.

open image in gallery There are fears that the microplastic beads could get stuck in a dog’s stomach or intestines, causing serious blockages ( Rother Distict Council - Camber plastic pellets )

Local officials are unaware of the exact source of the pollution but believe the beads were dumped in the sea before being picked up by the tide and swept ashore.

The council have confirmed the pellets are not dangerous to humans and are working alongside charity Nurdle to clean up the coastline.

A spokesperson for Rother District Council said: “Due to the potential risk posed to pets from these small plastic pellets, we strongly advise dog owners to keep dogs on leads and under close supervision while on the beach to stop them potentially eating the pellets.

“We are not aware of any concerns regarding public health, however the plastic pellets should not be ingested.

“Our officers are working alongside an experienced, non-profit organisation on the removal and clean-up operation, which began in Camber on Thursday.

“It is hoped the clean-up of the majority of the plastic pellets will be completed by Monday, November 10 but further pellets will be deposited on the beach as the tide moves in and out. Officers will continue monitoring the beach to assess the levels of deposits and if further action is required.”