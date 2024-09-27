Doctor denies carrying out sexual health tests on women for Mohamed al-Fayed

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A doctor has denied carrying out sexual health tests on Harrods staff on behalf of Mohamed al-Fayed.

Dr Ann Coxon was named by victims in a BBC investigation as one of the people who allegedly carried out “intrusive” gynaecological examinations, including STI tests, at the request of the billionaire.

Approached by reporters outside her home in Notting Hill, she was asked if she regrets working for Fayed. She replied: “No.”

Asked if she had carried out sexual health tests on Harrods employees, Dr Coxon said: “No, I did not.”

Asked again if she would like to apologise to Fayed’s victims, she replied: “I have no comment to make.”

Dr Ann Coxon is approached by reporters outside her home in Notting Hill ( BBC )

Dr Coxon, who is still registered to practice with the GMC, has been approached for comment by The Independent.

A GMC spokesperson said: “The alleged sexual abuse conducted by Mohamed al-Fayed against multiple women is horrifying.

“The allegations relating to medical staff working for Mr Fayed are deeply concerning. If we identify any potential fitness to practise concerns about individual doctors, we will thoroughly examine all relevant information and take action as appropriate.”

Another doctor accused of carrying out sexual health tests is Wendy Snell, who has since died.

Mohammed al-Fayed speaks to media in 2010 ( AFP via Getty Images )

It came as the Metropolitan Police has said it investigated 19 allegations against Fayed, including rape and sexual assault, but none resulted in charges.

Of the previous allegations, three were of rape, 15 were of sexual assault, and one was related to trafficking, with the offences claimed to have taken place between 1979 and 2013 against 19 separate women.

The alleged crimes were reported to the Met between 2005 and 2023, during which time the force said it approached the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on five occasions. Two of these, in 2009 and 2015, were to pass full files of evidence, it said, while the remaining three approaches were for early investigative advice.

The force said it has now received new allegations from people who have not previously contacted them about the former Harrods owner, although it is not confirming the number.

The Metropolitan Police has said it investigated 19 allegations against Fayed but none resulted in charges ( PA Archive )

It said it will now “fully explore” whether any other people could be pursued for criminal offences in connection with the Fayed accusations, which includes a review of all existing allegations.

The true scale of Fayed’s abuse of his young female employees was revealed in a BBC investigation, Al Fayed – Predator at Harrods. The documentary alleges five women were raped by the Egyptian billionaire tycoon who died last year.

Based on testimony from more than 20 former female employees, many more may have been sexually assaulted, threatened and harassed.

“I did not give consent,” one victim told the BBC. “I just wanted it to be over”. Fayed “was a monster, a sexual predator with no moral compass”, said another. “We were all so scared. He actively cultivated a culture of fear.”

The managing director of Harrods said on Thursday the London department store is “deeply sorry” for failing employees who say they were sexually assaulted.