The Crown Prosecution Service has admitted twice deciding not to pursue a conviction of Mohamed al-Fayed after allegations of sexual abuse of a child and rape.

This week described as a “monster” whose crimes are comparable to Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein and Jimmy Savile, the former Harrods owner has been accused of rape by five women and sexual assault or attempted rape by dozens more.

Fayed had a “procurement system” to “source women and girls” whom he would later groom and sexually abuse, it was claimed at a Friday press conference with the legal team representing the women.

The lawyers say they have heard over 150 enquiries into Fayed’s alleged crimes.

It has now emerged that the Metropolitan Police presented evidence to the CPS in 2009 and 2015 relating to the alleged indecent assault against a 15-year-old girl in 2008 and an alleged rape in 2013.

But after reviewing the evidence provided by the police, the CPS decided there was not a “realistic prospect of conviction”.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer led the CPS as director of public prosecutions between 2008 and 2013, but a Downing Street spokesperson says the case “did not cross his desk”.

In 2018, 2021 and 2023, the CPS provided early investigative advice to the Metropolitan Police following allegations against Fayed, who died last year aged 94.

However, no full file of evidence was received by the CPS. A file of evidence must be presented to the CPS by an investigating police force for it to have formal involvement in a case.

Katherine, left, Lindsay, middle and Gemma, right, spoke to The Independent on Friday about their experiences ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

A CPS spokesperson said: “We reviewed files of evidence presented by the police in 2009 and 2015.

“To bring a prosecution the CPS must be confident there is a realistic prospect of conviction – in each instance our prosecutors looked carefully at the evidence and concluded this wasn’t the case.”

The Metropolitan Police said it had investigated “various allegations of sexual offences made over a number of years” about Fayed, but “no charges resulted from these investigations”.

It added that “if any further information comes to light it will be assessed and investigated accordingly”.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson told Sky News’s Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips that Sir Keir Starmer had made tackling violence against women a “personal priority” when he was head of the CPS.

Ms Phillipson said: “He turned the CPS around while he was leading it to focus on that. But, clearly, if there have been issues that should be considered, that should happen.”

She added: “I don’t know the details of what happened in 2009. There sometimes can be issues with the evidence that’s presented by the police, whether that can lead to a conviction.”

Commander Kevin Southworth, who leads on public protection for the Metropolitan Police, said: “We are aware of various allegations of sexual offences made over a number of years in relation to the late Mohammed al-Fayed which were reported to the Met.

“Each one was investigated and, where appropriate, advice from the CPS was sought.

“No charges resulted from these investigations.”

Mr Southworth added: “Anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence is encouraged to speak to police so they can be provided with support and any offence can be investigated.

“As with any investigation, if any further information comes to light it will be assessed and investigated accordingly.”

Additional reporting by PA.