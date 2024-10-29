Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



With a date now set for the UK’s ban on disposable vapes, we wanted to know if you thought the new law goes far enough.

The new legislation, set to take effect next summer, follows a sharp rise in youth vaping, with the number of 11 to 15-year-olds using disposable vapes tripling over the past three years.

When we put the question to Independent readers, opinions were mixed. Many of you focused on the environmental impact of disposable vapes, agreeing that the ban is a step in the right direction. However, some also argued it should also cover waste from other disposable items, like traditional cigarettes.

Others pointed out that banning disposable vapes alone might not stop young people from accessing them, as they’ll likely find ways to get around the rules. Others questioned how effective the ban will be overall, suggesting it could just push the market for them underground.

There was also a strong call for better education and awareness campaigns to teach young people about the risks of vaping.

Here’s a closer look at what you had to say:

‘You need to start somewhere’

Disposables are rather bad for the environment and way too attractive for kids. I’d argue banning them is the right thing to do. Of course, whenever someone tries to do something good, there are plenty of armchair activists who shout that it’s not enough. Yes, well, perhaps that’s true, but you need to start somewhere. Better to move fast in small increments than to get bogged down trying to solve the meaning of life.

Vapist

‘Too much ends up in landfill’

Why particularly the concern of children buying disposable vapes? Disposable or not, children will find a way to get their hands on it. I think anything that comes with a disposable label needs to be questioned. Too much of these disposables end up in landfill or third-world countries, which are not that concerned about how they dispose of it.

mike1558

‘Why not ban normal cigarettes?’

Why not ban ‘disposable’ normal cigarettes then? They are also used only once and thrown away, and billions of their residue are in nature, rivers, lakes, and in our streets.

NellyNelly

‘More needs to be done’

When my daughter turned 21, I was astonished at the amount of e-cigarettes and vaping stuff she received as gifts from her friends. These kids will not touch drugs, as far as I know, but for some reason, they think vaping is harmless. More needs to be done to make children aware of all the dangers associated with vaping.

My daughter stayed with me until she was 23 years old. After her 21st birthday, she started to vape openly in front of me, and I said NOTHING, reminding myself that I also used to smoke when I was her age. I got concerned when she started coughing non-stop and advised her to go and see a doctor. Luckily, the doctor, a GP, convinced her of all the harm she was doing to her body, and my daughter was able to stop vaping before she got addicted.

PollyHannah

‘I doubt much will change’

I don’t really see such a move doing much to protect children. Kids smoked cigarettes they weren’t allowed to buy when I was at school, so it’s probably better if they’re vaping instead, even if it’s not ideal. They’ll get their hands on them.I suspect the ban on single-use vapes will be largely meaningless. Firstly, there’s already a hefty trade in illegally imported vapes, so I suspect single-use stock will remain in circulation as enforcement is very weak anyway.

Secondly, the law will be easily circumvented by vape manufacturers who will simply add a charging port, removable battery, or a liquid reservoir that is technically refillable to their disposable vapes. These vapes will be technically reusable but, in practice, still treated as disposable. This could potentially increase the amount of battery and electrical waste generated.

Thirdly, nothing is being done to reverse the last foolish set of vape regulations, which limited bottle sizes with nicotine to 10mL, creating a vast amount of unnecessary plastic waste. A product originally sold in one large bottle is now sold in the same large bottle, plus another one with the nicotine in it. The 10ml bottles have an extremely high plastic-to-volume ratio.

More use of reusable vapes could mean more of this kind of waste, which might be a little better than disposable vapes but still quite a lot of waste.One benefit of disposable vapes is that they typically include a mechanism that prevents the vape from being used dry. This is not the case with reusable ones, which may raise risks.

In summary, I doubt much will change or a meaningful reduction in waste will happen. I also highly doubt it will do anything to protect children who, in theory, shouldn’t be able to access the vapes they’re already using.

Leesheep

‘Good riddance to them’

Good riddance to them, that will clean up the streets a bit. Not sure how that protects kids. They will buy reusables like everyone else.

TheDarkSideoftheTruth

‘Worse than drugs’

Nicotine is the most addictive substance known. It should never be encouraged, and vapes and cigarettes should be banned. They are far worse than “illegal” drugs.

PaulJonsson

Some of the comments have been edited for this article. You can read the full discussion in the comments section of the original article here.

