The UK government is planning to ban disposable vapes by summer 2025 – and we want to know if you back the move.

The new legislation will reportedly give suppliers until 1 June 2025 to clear all stock across England, with the UK government expecting Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland to implement similar measures.

Supporters of the ban argue that it will help curb the rise in vaping among children and reduce the environmental impact of single-use vapes, which are often discarded improperly. Research shows that the number of children experimenting with vaping has increased by 50 per cent in the past year. Health officials also note that disposable vapes are the preferred choice for young users.

However, some critics argue that disposable vapes can help people quit smoking, and that the ban could push them back to cigarettes.

On the other side of the debate, several people have suggested that broader regulations are needed for all vaping products, not just disposables. Some have also questioned whether the government should focus more on smoking regulations, such as banning smoking in outdoors, or revisit former prime minister Rishi Sunak’s scrapped plan to phase out smoking entirely by gradually raising the legal age to buy cigarettes.

We want to know what you think: Is banning disposable vapes the right solution to protect young people and the environment, or should the government focus on more comprehensive measures?

Share your thoughts in the comments — we’ll highlight the best responses as they come in.

