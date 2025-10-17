Labour launches digital Veteran Card – here’s how it works

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new government scheme to boost support for veterans launches today as nearly two million can gain access to their digital Veteran Card.

Only accessible as a physical copy before now, the Veteran Card allows those who have served in the military access to certain services and discounts.

Moving the card to smartphones will make it “easier and quicker” to use access its benefits, the MoD says. By downloading the optional card on their smartphones, former service personnel can show their veteran status without needing a physical card.

It provides a range of benefits from housing and mental health support to reduced entry at museums and money discounts at certain retailers.

The digital card will display their name, photo, latest service, and date of birth, with the security features to protect their personal information.

The launch of the cards could serve as a “case study” for how such credentials work and alleviate public concerns over the government’s plans to bring in mandatory IDs, a minister has said.

Ian Murray, minister for digital government, acknowledged that the rollout of digital cards for veterans could demonstrate to the public how the credentials work, potentially addressing criticisms that have been raised over civil liberties.

The Labour MP for Edinburgh South said: “[It’s] probably a demonstration to the public by default, in that sense, on the basis that this is the first use case for having a digital credential on your smartphone, and that digital credential is the first sort of verifiable one that government have now launched.”

How to download the Veteran Card

To get a digital Veteran Card, the applicant must first have a physical one. This can be applied for on gov.uk.

Cardholders can then apply for a digital version on gov.uk as well. They will need to create a One Login app account to do this, requiring an email address.

They will need to submit a passport-style photo to be used on the app if their current picture is not clear enough. After this, the card will be accessible on the One Login app.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer announced controversial plans to launch a digital ID in September ( PA )

The card is now the first digital document to be stored in the app, which the government has been developing for several years. It is also planning to launch digital driving licences.

Technology secretary Liz Kendall said: “Our veterans have given everything by serving for their country and it is only right that we give them all the support they need.

“As we deliver national renewal we are modernising our public services so they work around people’s lives and keep pace with the digital world we live in. The digital veterans’ card will help remove barriers, reduce red-tape and make it easier for people to access the public services they need.”