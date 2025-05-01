Veteran card is now accepted as photo ID at polling stations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People with an armed forces veteran card can use it as photo ID for the first time in Thursday’s elections in England, following a change in the law.

There are only certain kinds of photo identification that will be accepted at polling stations and voters without the correct ID will be turned away.

A passport, driving licence photocard or blue badge are all valid, as is an older person’s bus pass.

The veteran card is now also accepted, after the rules on photo ID were updated in October 2024.

The card is a formal recognition of military service and can be used by veterans to get easier access to support from the NHS, charities and local authorities.

Niki Nixon, director of communications at the Electoral Commission, told the PA news agency: “This year, for the first time, the list of acceptable voter ID will include the armed forces veteran card.

“This means you can show your veteran card at polling stations in order to vote.

“Everyone voting at a polling station on Thursday will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper, so we’re encouraging all voters to check they have a form of ID they can use.

“The full list of acceptable ID can be found on the Electoral Commission website.

“If you’ve lost your ID, you can appoint an emergency proxy to vote on your behalf.

“You will need to contact your council to arrange this before 5pm on election day, and the person you appoint will need their own accepted form of photo ID.”

Photo ID rules were brought in as part of the Elections Act 2022 and were first enforced in England in 2023 and across Britain at the 2024 general election.

Voters in Northern Ireland have been required to show ID at elections since 2003.

A report by the Electoral Commission estimated that 0.08% of people who tried to vote at a polling station at the 2024 general election were not issued with a ballot paper because they did not have an accepted form of ID – the equivalent of one in 1,200 voters, or around 16,000 people across Britain.

Some 23 local authorities in England are holding elections on Thursday, with a total of 1,641 council seats up for grabs.

Elections are also taking place for four regional mayors and two local mayors, while voters in the constituency of Runcorn & Helsby will choose a new MP.

Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm.