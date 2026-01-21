Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Iraqi migrant who is due to be deported to France under the one in, one out scheme has said that he will take every chance he has to come back to England.

The man, who has been in a UK immigration removal centre for ten weeks, said he has grown up in love with English culture and wants to build a life here.

Speaking from a detention centre ahead of his scheduled removal back to France, he said he had to flee Iraq because he was threatened by a powerful political group in the region. He made his way to Turkey from Iraq, and from there, he went through the Balkan route to get to Europe before paying people smugglers to get a small boat across the Channel.

“Yes I had to pay a lot of money, but I didn’t have any other choice,” he said.

Speaking in fluent English to the BBC’s Today programme, he added: “I had grown up in love with English culture, and I know how English people, how much they have compassion and how they respect the refugees and how they respect the people who are in danger. That’s why I came here.”

open image in gallery A Border Force vessel delivers migrants to Dover port after intercepting a small boat crossing on December 17, 2025 in Dover, England. ( Getty )

When asked if he would try to come back to the UK after deportation to France, he replied: “If there is a chance, of course I will come back to England because [of] my skills, my abilities, my language, everything. I have grown up in love with English culture, and I am an Arsenal supporter. Hopefully, we are going to win the league this year.

“Even when we were crossing the Channel, when we saw the English flag, I saw this is the end of everything, of suffering, of many years of suffering. But I never expected that there was something even worse waiting for me, and this is the detention centre. I never expected this.”

He said that he would be in danger if returned to France. As of 22 December 2025, 193 people have been returned to France through the one in, one out scheme, which sees migrants sent back to Paris in exchange for other asylum seekers who are eligible to come here.

open image in gallery Migrants take off clothes after being rescued following their unsuccessful attempt to cross the Channel in a inflatable boat on a beach in Sangatte, northwestern France on December 13, 2025. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Over the same period, September to December, 195 asylum seekers have been allowed to come here from France.

At least two people have returned to the UK after being deported back to France under the scheme, with the Home Office then returning them for a second time.

When people are returned to France, they are housed in homeless accommodation for a few days and advised to claim asylum. Under the Dublin procedure, an asylum seeker in France can be returned to another European country, such as Italy or Greece, if the migrant arrived in that country first.

If they do not claim asylum in France, then they are likely to find themselves without housing support.

open image in gallery A man passes through a gap in a security fence near a migrant camp on October 31, 2025 in Loon-Plage, France. ( Getty Images )

Migrants detained under the one in, one out returns scheme wrote a joint letter in early January saying that they have been left without support. Around 80 asylum seekers at Harmondsworth immigration removal centre, near Heathrow airport, said they had been treated unjustly by the Home Office since their arrival in the UK. They said that “people are breaking down” and are in mental distress, “isolated or punished instead of receiving care”.

Since the start of the year, there have been 658 arrivals by small boat. While the number of asylum applications has risen year on year by 13 per cent to 110,051, the number of returns and deportations from the UK has also risen by 11 per cent. Some 36,457 people were either returned or deported from the UK in the year up to September 2025, according to Home Office figures.

The number of people coming to the UK legally is also falling as fewer people come to Britain for work or study.