Giveaway: Claim free tickets to see Bel Trew’s documentary at the Institute of Contemporary Arts
The Independent is offering 10 pairs of tickets to Bel Trew’s eye-opening screening and panel discussion at the Institute of Contemporary Arts
The Independent is offering 10 pairs of tickets to a special screening at the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) – and one reader will also receive a free £60 membership.
To coincide with World AIDS Day, we have partnered with the ICA to present Death Sentence: The real cost of Trump’s aid cuts on HIV, a documentary by chief international correspondent Bel Trew.
The film follows her travels to Uganda and Zimbabwe, where people are dying because they cannot access medication and pregnant women fear infecting their babies.
The screening, on 30 November, will be followed by a panel with Bel, Christine Stegling of UNAIDS, Dr Charles Ssonko of Médecins Sans Frontières, Patrick Kinemo of MSI Tanzania and Lord Smith, Chancellor of the University of Cambridge.
The giveaway is open exclusively to subscribers of the Morning Headlines and On The Ground newsletters. The latter is jointly authored by Bel and world affairs editor Sam Kiley.
Delivered every Wednesday, On The Ground provides in-depth reporting from across Europe and the Middle East – from frontline stories in Ukraine to developments in global politics and humanitarian crises.
Meanwhile, Morning Headlines is The Independent’s daily newsletter bringing you the biggest stories and talking points, straight to your inbox every weekday morning.
To be in with a chance of claiming the free tickets and membership, simply sign up to our Morning Headlines or On The Ground newsletters by Tuesday 18 November. Details on how to enter will be shared in emails landing on Wednesday 19 November.
The readers selected will be contacted on Monday 24 November to claim their tickets – see full event details here.
