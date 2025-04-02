Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The world is changing at a rapid pace, and understanding the impact of these shifts on the lives of people around the globe is more important than ever.

That’s why we’re excited to announce the launch of On The Ground, The Independent's new international dispatches newsletter, set to bring you firsthand insights from some of the most pivotal events of our time.

Led by our world affairs editor, Sam Kiley and chief international correspondent, Bel Trew, On The Ground offers an in-depth look at the crises and conflicts shaping the world today.

From the war-torn regions of Ukraine and Syria to the geopolitical tensions in Israel and Lebanon, the weekly newsletter focuses on the stories that matter most – those of the individuals whose lives are directly affected by these seismic global events.

Each week, you’ll receive a curated mix of exclusive reportage, documentaries, video interviews, analysis, and data from our dedicated team of international correspondents.

On The Ground will take you behind the headlines, shining a light on the human side of the world's most significant conflicts, natural disasters, and political upheavals.

