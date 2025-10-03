Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Sarah Mullally is no stranger to making history, as she becomes the first woman to assume the Church of England’s most senior ministry position as Archbishop of Canterbury.

Her appointment follows a distinguished career marked by several pioneering roles, including England’s youngest chief nursing officer and the first female bishop of London.

She now faces a challenging tenure, navigating ongoing safeguarding scandals, deep divisions over blessings for same-sex couples, and declining church attendance figures that have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite these obstacles, her extensive experience positions her as a widely regarded “safe pair of hands” for the role.

She was ordained in 2001 and left her government post as chief nursing officer at the health department in 2004, taking up a full-time ministry in the London borough of Sutton.

open image in gallery Mullally says she’s ‘always had one vocation: to follow Jesus Christ’ ( Gareth Fuller/PA )

She was made a Dame in 2005 in recognition of her outstanding contribution to nursing and midwifery.

When named bishop of London in 2017, she spoke about her different careers, saying she feels she has “always had one vocation: to follow Jesus Christ”.

She said at the time: “I am often asked what it has been like to have had two careers, first in the NHS and now in the Church.

“I prefer to think that I have always had one vocation: to follow Jesus Christ, to know him and to make him known, always seeking to live with compassion in the service of others, whether as a nurse, a priest, or a bishop."

Her appointment at that time marked a sign of Church progress on women’s roles, having followed Libby Lane, who made history when she was consecrated as the first woman bishop in 2015.

While the Archbishop of Canterbury is automatically granted a seat in the House of Lords, Dame Sarah has had a place there since 2018 as a senior bishop.

She will have a vote on the assisted dying bill for England and Wales that is currently being considered at Westminster.

open image in gallery The new Archbishop of Canterbury is seen as progressive on the issue of same-sex blessings ( Pool/AFP via Getty )

A strong opponent, she has warned that the bill “fails in its central plank, that it delivers choice”.

She told a debate in the Lords last month that “choice is an illusion” and said she believed “no amendments to this bill that can safeguard us completely from its negative effects”.

Dame Sarah is seen as progressive on the issue of same-sex blessings in the Church – a subject which has seen strongly competing opinions among Church members.

In 2023, after a vote to approve blessings, she described the result as a “moment of hope for the Church” but recognised that differences of opinion remained.

She said: “I know that what we have proposed as a way forward does not go nearly far enough for many but too far for others.”

On her own role in giving blessings, she said she “would have the conversation [with a couple], and there are certainly prayers within that suite [of prayers] that I would use”.