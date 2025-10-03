Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Historic moment’ hoped for as new Archbishop of Canterbury to be named

Aine Fox
  • The Church of England will name its new Archbishop of Canterbury on Friday, with considerable anticipation for the potential appointment of the first woman to the historic role.
  • The top position has been vacant for almost a year, following Justin Welby’s resignation over a safeguarding scandal.
  • Leading female candidates include Bishop of Chelmsford Guli Francis-Dehqani, Bishop of Gloucester the Rt Rev Rachel Treweek, and Bishop of London Dame Sarah Mullally.
  • Experts suggest that appointing a woman would be a “historic moment” and a “huge opportunity”, though the new Archbishop will face challenges such as declining church attendance and restoring trust after abuse scandals.
  • The selection process involves the Crown Nominations Commission agreeing by a two-thirds majority, with the chosen name then passed to the prime minister and the monarch for approval.
