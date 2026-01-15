Son raises concerns for British parents detained in Iran amid deadly protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The son of a British couple detained in Iran has raised concerns over their welfare following the closure of the British embassy in Tehran amid deadly protests.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman were arrested by Iranian authorities last January and charged with spying while they were travelling around the world.

Their son, Joe Bennett, warned on Wednesday evening that his parents face a “dangerous” situation, with “overcrowding” in the jail due to the regime’s brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in the country.

The UK government announced earlier on Wednesday that its embassy in Tehran has been temporarily closed and will operate remotely amid the demonstrations.

Thousands of protesters have reportedly been killed in the country in recent weeks, and Iranian officials have signalled that executions lie ahead for detained suspects.

open image in gallery British couple Lindsay and Craig Foreman who have been detained in Iran ( PA Media )

Mr Bennett said he had been told by the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) that they are still “assessing the situation” of his parents.

In a previous statement, a spokesman for the FCDO said: “We are deeply concerned by reports that Craig and Lindsay Foreman have been charged with espionage in Iran. We continue to raise this case directly with the Iranian authorities.”

The Independent has approached the FCDO for further comment following the concerns raised by their son.

Mr Bennett, who last spoke with his parents on Wednesday, told the BBC's Newsnight programme: “The trouble is, their plan was to go to the embassy, was to try to get to the embassy because they feel that that's safe ground and now... Where do they go? What do they do?”

open image in gallery The couple’s son Joe Bennett warned on Wednesday night that his parents face a ‘dangerous’ situation ( PA Wire )

He said his parents have described “unsafe” and “frightening” conditions in the prison, with “vermin in the kitchen and in beds” and “fights that break out pretty much daily”. He added: “It is overcrowded, it's even more overcrowding now that these protests have gone on in Tehran.”

The family have accused the government of a lack of support in securing the couple’s release.

Describing their “frustration”, Mr Bennett said: “I look at other nations – France, for example, US, Italy – when their citizens are put in a similar situation, there's an advocacy from them at the highest level of government... and the UK haven't done that.”

open image in gallery Thousands of protesters have reportedly been killed in the country in recent weeks ( Getty )

An application for bail has reportedly been formally submitted by the Foremans’ legal representatives in Iran this week.

In letters written to the court, the pair’s Iranian defence lawyers have also stated the couple are innocent and that their continued detention is unlawful, according to the family.

Mr Bennett said all he wants is to ensure his parents’ safe return. “My mum and Craig are two innocent UK citizens that are caught up in the middle of all of this. So for us, it's about their safety and prompt return home, however that comes.”