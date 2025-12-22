Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British couple held in Iran on spying charges are living off rice and gristle in a dirty cell as they prepare to spend Christmas inside Tehran's notorious Evin prison, their family have said.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman, of East Sussex, were arrested in January during a motorcycle tour around the world and later charged with espionage, which they deny.

Mrs Foreman's son, Joe Bennett, said his mother is “suffering a lot with her skin and weight” due to a lack of ventilation and poor conditions in the prison after nearly a year.

“It is extremely dirty,” he told Sky News. “She's cooking, the kitchen's filled with rats. It is dire, to be honest with you, for them both.

“They've lost a lot of weight because there isn't enough nourishment. They're eating rice and gristle every day. They can't really exercise. It's overcrowded and cramped.”

open image in gallery Lindsay and Craig Foreman have been held in Iran for nearly a year ( Family handout )

As he and his family prepare to celebrate Christmas, he said he feels a sense of guilt while his mother is stuck in a cell.

Mr Bennett said the couple, both in their 50s, is being supported by the Foreign Office. He has met Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, but feels “frustrated” by the Government’s handling of the situation.

“It feels like they're waiting for something. We're at a bit of a stalemate right now - Iran are waiting for the UK to move, the UK are waiting for Iran to move, and stuck in the middle are my parents and us.”

“There is this policy, it seems, to sit and wait and allow this judicial process which is, in my eyes, a complete circus, to play out.”

open image in gallery Mr and Mrs Foreman were arrested in January while touring Iran ( Family handout )

Mr Bennett has been able to contact them by phone only a handful of times since their arrest.

He revealed in November that they had gone on hunger strike in a “cry out for help” after feeling “let down” by the UK government.

He said this week: “We were told almost two months ago, when they last were in court, that a sentence would be passed in a couple weeks. We're now two months down the line and nothing has happened.”

"I keep saying that we need to be being more accountable as a Government and speaking out. They are accused of espionage, spying for the British state, and yet that same UK Government won't come out and defend them and say that they completely deny the allegations."

The Foreign Office warns all British and British-Iranian nationals not to travel to Iran because of a “significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention”.

open image in gallery Joe Bennett expressed frustration about the government’s handling of the case (file ( AFP/Getty )

In a statement in October, a spokesman for the FCDO said: “We are deeply concerned by reports that Craig and Lindsay Foreman have been charged with espionage in Iran.

“We continue to raise this case directly with the Iranian authorities.

“The FCDO are providing them with consular assistance and remain in close contact with their family members.”