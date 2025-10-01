Research reveals best way to reverse post-Covid symptoms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Exercise can help restore the immune system post-Covid, reducing symptoms like tiredness, joint pain and other long-term effects, new research has found.

In a study presented at the annual European Respiratory Society Congress meeting in Amsterdam, researchers found that people who underwent an exercise programme after having Covid had significantly improved immune cells, which are important for responding to new infections.

Researchers believe that this is because exercise is most likely improving blood flow, which mobilises immune cells and allows them to better monitor for threats.

Respiratory expert Dr Guido Vagheggini said: “Post-Covid syndrome affects people of all ages. Symptoms can last for many months and can prevent people from returning to everyday activities at work or school.

“This research shows that people with post-Covid syndrome who are able to complete an exercise-based rehabilitation programme may experience benefits in their immune cell function. This could mean they experience fewer symptoms of immune dysfunction, such as fatigue and joint pain. They may also be better at fighting Covid and other infections in the future.”

open image in gallery The study looked at 31 patients who had been hospitalised for Covid ( PA Wire )

Covid can cause immune system dysfunction or dysregulation, which causes the immune system to attack the body, rather than protect it. This can cause fatigue, joint pain, and general sickness.

“The findings are important for patients who fear repeated infections of Covid and provides a potential solution to this concern,” said Dr Vagheggini.

The study randomly assigned 31 patients, who had been treated for Covid in hospital and were diagnosed with post-Covid syndrome, to receive either standard care or an eight-week exercise programme, which included treadmill walking, cycling, and strength training.

Dr Enya Daynes, who presented the research, said: “We found improvements in central memory CD4+T cells. These are responsible for providing a quick response to any infections that the body has encountered before, which could include Covid.

“We also found that central and effector memory CD8+T cells improved throughout the body. These cells can identify and fight future infections more rapidly, providing a crucial systemic immune response, and long-term immunity.”

open image in gallery Stratus accounts for a large proportion of Covid cases in England ( Getty Images )

It comes as a new strain of Covid is currently spreading across the UK, which is giving people the unique symptom of getting a hoarse voice.

The strain, called Stratus, has two variants, XFG and XFG, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated as a “variant under monitoring”. It says the risk to public health at a global level is low.

It has the highest relative growth compared to other variants but is not believed to be more severe or deadly. The current Covid jab is expected to remain effective against the virus, and the risk of vaccine evasion is low, according to the WHO.

The NHS said that, entering autumn, rates of respiratory illnesses will begin to rise, and if you have symptoms of an infection like Covid, you should avoid contact with others and stay at home.