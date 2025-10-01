What are the new ‘Stratus’ Covid symptoms as cases rise across UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new strain of Covid, with a unique symptom, is circulating in the UK, accounting for a high proportion of cases in England.

The new strain, called Stratus, has two variants, XFG and XFG.3, with some experts suggesting that the variant is known for its unique symptom of giving people a hoarse voice.

Despite accounting for a large proportion of new cases, experts are not concerned about the spread, noting it is normal for viruses to mutate and change.

“It is normal for viruses to mutate and change over time,” Dr Alex Allen, consultant epidemiologist of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said, adding that it continues to monitor all strains of Covid in the UK.

open image in gallery This new variant is known for its unique symptom of giving people a hoarse voice ( Alamy/PA )

By 10 September, the UKHSA noted a 7.6 per cent increase in coronavirus cases across England compared to the previous week, although it’s uncertain how many are linked to the XFG variant.

What is ‘Stratus’ XFG and XFG.3?

The World Health Organisation has designated the XFG as a “variant under monitoring” and has said the additional public health risk posed by XFG is evaluated as low at the global level.

Globally, XFG was estimated to have the highest relative growth compared to other variants currently circulated, including the recent “Nimbus” NB.1.8.1.

open image in gallery Due to fewer people testing for Covid, it is increasingly difficult for experts to track infections ( Getty/iStock )

Current data does not indicate that this variant leads to more severe illness or deaths than other variants in circulation, the organisation said.

What are the symptoms of Stratus Covid strain?

While evidence shows an increased proportion of XFG, the WHO has not observed any signs that it has an increase in severity.

Dr Allen from the UKHSA also noted: “Based on the available information so far, there is no evidence to suggest that the XFG and XFG.3 variants cause more severe disease than previous variants, or that the vaccines in current use will be less effective against them.”

It comes as new Covid variants continue to spread throughout the country, with Nimbus giving people razor-blade-like sore throats last month.

Some experts have claimed that Stratus can give patients a “hoarse voice”.

open image in gallery XFG has been detected in Europe, southeast Asia and the Americas ( Getty/iStock )

What are the risks around XFG?

The WHO have designated XFG as a “low risk” globally.

It said: “XFG is growing rapidly compared to co-circulating variants globally. However, XFG exhibits only marginal additional immune evasion over [other variant] LP.8.1. While there are reported increases in cases and hospitalisations in some of the [southeast Asia region] countries, which has the highest proportion of XFG, there are no reports to suggest that the associated disease severity is higher as compared to other circulating variants.

“The available evidence on XFG does not suggest additional public health risks relative to the other currently circulating Omicron descendant lineages.”

Do the Covid vaccines work against new strains?

Based on available evidence, the WHO said the current approved Covid vaccines are expected to remain effective against this variant against symptomatic and severe disease.

The organisation said the current data suggests the risk of vaccine evasion is low, however, additional laboratory studies are needed to further assess the risk of antibody escape.

However, some experts have warned that Stratus could also evade immunity from jabs.

“Unlike other variants, Stratus has certain mutations in the spike protein which could help it evade antibodies developed from prior infections or vaccinations,” Dr Kaywaan Khan, Harley Street GP and founder of Hannah London Clinic, told Cosmopolitan UK.