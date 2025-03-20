Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Council tax will rise for the third consecutive year as more than 90 per cent of households will see their bill increase by the maximum amount next month.

The average annual band D bill, the standard measure of council tax, will be £2,280, an increase of £109 on 2024-25. It is a 20 per cent rise on 2021-22 when the average bill was £1,898.

Official figures from the ministry of housing, communities and local government confirm nine out of ten (91 per cent) authorities in England will impose a 4.99 per cent increase this year. This is the maximum amount councils are allowed to increase tax without holding a referendum.

This means councils felt it necessary to impose significant increases, to cover growing cost pressures and rising demand for support services not provided by direct government grants and other revenue.

For nearly 70 per cent of England’s population, this will be the third consecutive year that bills have gone up by at least the maximum legal amount.

The map below shows the annual band D council tax bill for each local authority:

In London boroughs, the average council tax bill will be £1,982 – an increase of £89 or 4.7 per cent on last year.

This means households in the capital will have the lowest average bills and the smallest cash increases in 2025-26.

Meanwhile, metropolitan areas outside, which include many less affluent areas in the Midlands and the north of England, will have the largest percentage and cash increase of 5.6 per cent and £121 respectively, taking bills to £2,289.

Unitary areas, which tend to be larger and do not include lower tier districts, will have the highest average bill of £2,366, an increase of £118 (5.2%), while households in shire counties will see a 4.8 per cent increase of £106, taking bills to £2,344.

The overall council requirement calculated for all councils in England in 2025-26 is £44.1 billion, a jump of £2.9 billion, or 7.0 per cent, on 2024-25 levels.

This requirement has risen by 28 per cent since 2021-22 when the figure was 34,437.

Average area band D council tax ranges from £998 in Wandsworth, south London, to £2,671 in Rutland, with 73 per cent of authorities having an area average band D between £2,200 and £2,500.