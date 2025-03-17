Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly 90 per cent of households across the country will see their council tax increase by the maximum amount next month for the third consecutive year.

Close to nine out of ten (88 per cent) authorities in England will impose a 4.99 per cent increase this year. This is the maximum amount councils are allowed to increase tax by without holding a referendum.

153 upper-tier authorities are increasing bills by 4.99 per cent, and if councils increasing their bills by 4.5 per cent or more are included, the proportion increases to more than nine in 10 (94%).

For nearly 70 per cent of England’s population, this will be the third consecutive year that bills have gone up by at least the maximum legal amount.

Just nine councils are boosting bills by less than 4.5% this year.

See how much council tax will rise in your area using the map below:

The 4.99 per cent cap, which includes a 2 per cent adult social care precept, has been in place over the last three years.

While 68 per cent of upper-tier councils have raised council tax by the maximum in each of the past three years, 84 per cent have done so in both 2025/26 and 2024/25, analysis by the PA news agency found.

Data for individual regions show that of the 24 top-tier councils in the North West, all are increasing to the limit in 2025/26 except Warrington, which has opted for 4.98 per cent, while Trafford has been allowed by the Government to raise bills by 7.49 per cent.

Just three of the 33 London councils have opted to increase council tax by less than 4.99 per cent, Wandsworth, Kensington & Chelsea and Barnet (4.80%), while Newham has received permission for an 8.99 per cent increase.

All 20 councils in the South East have approved an increase of 4.99 per cent or more this year, including an 8.99 per cent rise by Windsor & Maidenhead.

Essex is the only council out of 10 in the East of England not to hit the cap threshold, along with three of the 10 councils in the East Midlands: Nottinghamshire, Derby and Lincolnshire.

Coventry has confirmed a 4.9 per cent increase, the only authority of the 14 in the West Midlands not to raise council tax to the limit or, in the case of Birmingham, higher, to the Government-approved level of 7.49 per cent.

Bradford is another council that has received permission for an increase above the threshold, in this instance, 9.99%.

The figures also show that maximum council tax increases are occurring across both the wealthiest and the poorest areas.

All of the 20 poorest council areas, according to the latest indices of deprivation compiled in 2019, are increasing council tax to the limit.

With local government finances in crisis, the Government has provided exceptional financial assistance to 30 councils this year, including support for eight councils to balance the books in previous years.

Lowest increases

Wandsworth Council, London - 2% Lincolnshire - 2.99% Rotherham - 3% Essex - 3.75% North East Lincolnshire - 3.98% Doncaster and Derby - 3.99% Kensington & Chelsea, London - 4% Sunderland - 4.49%

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “While councils are ultimately responsible for setting their own council tax levels, we are clear that they should put taxpayers first and carefully consider the impact of their decisions.

“That’s why we are maintaining a referendum threshold on council tax rises, so taxpayers can have the final say and be protected from excessive increases.”