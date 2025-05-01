Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Co-op staff have been told to keep their cameras on during remote meetings as the supermarket deals with the fallout of a cyber-attack.

An internal email seen by ITV urged 70,000 workers at the company’s supermarket, funeral service and insurance company to be vigilant and verify all meeting attendees.

"Don't record or transcribe Teams calls,” the email’s advice reportedly reads.

Co-op, which has over 7,000 stores across the UK, had to shut down parts of its IT systems on Wednesday after an attempted hack.

It said some of its back office and call centre services have been affected but that all stores, including grocery and funeral homes, are trading as usual.

open image in gallery Co-op has shut down parts of its IT systems following an attempted hack ( PA )

The email also reportedly shows that the company has shut off remote access, meaning workers cannot access applications that require a VPN from home.

The email also reportedly urged employees not to share sensitive information on Teams and to report suspicious messages and emails.

The company told the BBC that the cyber attack is under control and all measures are “proactive”.

A Co-op spokesperson said on Wednesday: “We have recently experienced attempts to gain unauthorised access to some of our systems.

“As a result, we have taken proactive steps to keep our systems safe, which has resulted in a small impact to some of our back office and call centre services.”

It comes after Scotland Yard was called in to investigate a cyberattack that left Marks & Spencer unable to fulfil contactless payments and click and collect orders, leaving it with empty shelves and a slashed market value.

open image in gallery Scotland Yard has been called in to investigate the cyber attack against M&S ( Getty )

The company confirmed on Thursday that it has pulled all online job adverts from its website as tech experts seek to resolve problems on its platforms.

A message on the company’s jobs website said: “Sorry you can’t search or apply for roles right now, we’re working hard to be back online as soon as possible.”

On Thursday, the company had no jobs listed anywhere across its UK business despite having more than 200 job openings this time last week.