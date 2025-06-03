Small Welsh music festival falls foul of Coachella copyright complaint

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steps star Ian "H" Watkins has said it was “mindblowing” that Coachella asked for his small Welsh festival to change its name.

The social media accounts for Cowchella, held in Cowbridge, Wales, were taken down, and its Eventbrite tickets page altered after a complaint that Watkins claims came from Coachella Ltd - the company behind the US festival in California.

New social media accounts have been created for the renamed Moo-La-La Festival, which will be hosted by Watkins, actress Claire Sweeney, and BBC Radio 2 presenter Owain Wyn Evans.

An announcement was made on social media regarding the "fab new name," assuring ticket holders that their purchases would still be valid for the inaugural event in August.

Welsh singer and actor Watkins, 49, told the PA news agency that they thought at first the social media sites were “hacked”, before finding an email with an “official complaint from Coachella”.

open image in gallery Ian ‘H’ Watkins said he was taking the complaint from Coachella Ltd in the US as ‘a compliment’ ( PA Archive )

“I’m taking it as a massive compliment that they feel like that our little festival is a little bit of a threat to their ginormous, juggernaut of a machine,” Watkins said.

“It’s a little bit mindblowing… what we’re doing is very, very different to what they do.

“We don’t have Beyonce performing. We have a Steps tribute act… and also, they don’t have myself, Claire Sweeney and Owain Wyn Evans, hosting, which in my book, is much better than Beyonce.”

He also said he was happy the small Welsh festival is a “talking point” and people “love that Coachella has put Cowbridge on the map” as well as admitting that “luckily, it wasn’t like, the week before because that would be the disaster”.

Watkins did acknowledge that thousands of pounds spent on “marketing costs, posters and banners” would be “a financial impact that we have to absorb”.

He said: “We’ve spent a lot of money on marketing and flyers and posters and banners that are all visible around the town.

“So yes, those will have to go in the bin… but let’s just do that, rather than have any more people knocking on our door.”

He also said that “there’s lots of festivals” that use this concept including the Welsh event GlastonBarry, with a name inspired by Glastonbury in Somerset, which has not appeared to come up against the same issue.

Watkins said the idea of the festival formerly known as Cowchella was to “make it accessible for families that can’t afford to go to Cardiff or London” for music events that can cost hundreds of pounds.

“We wanted… to provide an amazing place where everybody could come have a great time, make it family friendly, accessible,” he said.

open image in gallery Actress Claire Sweeney is one of the festival hosts ( PA )

He said the festival will remain the same, despite the name change, and promised “great food, great drink” on Saturday, August 2 at Bear Field.

Watkins also highlighted “the number one tribute acts in the country” such as Harry Styled UK, Got to be Taylor Swift, Got to be Steps, Got to be Mamma Mia and Wickedly Hariana would perform.

“Our town is so beautiful, but there’s so much untapped potential there, which is why we keep creating events (such as Pride),” he said.

“We do the panto in town, so many amazing things. I decorate the town hall for armistice. I do a lot in the town just to bring a lot of joy, and it’s a town that should be celebrated, and that’s what Moo-La-La, as it’s now called, will be.”

Watkins rose to fame in the the dance-pop group, Steps, and has appeared on ITV show Dancing On Ice as well as mystery Dial M For Middlesbrough.

His group celebrated 20 years since their formation with a comeback album and UK tour in 2017 and in 2022 they released a Platinum Collection album.